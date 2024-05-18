Pittsburgh Penguins coach Sullivan to lead US Olympic team at 2026 Games

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Sullivan to lead US Olympic team at 2026 Games

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike SullivanSam Navarro - USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan (56) will lead the United States men's hockey team at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, USA Hockey said on Saturday.

Sullivan, who led the Penguins to two Stanley Cup titles, was supposed to take the helm at the 2022 Games in Beijing but was replaced after the National Hockey League (NHL) withdrew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He is one of the very best coaches in the game and his background, including with international hockey, is well-suited to help put our team in the best position to win," General Manager Bill Guerin said in a statement.

The United States lost in the quarter-finals at the Beijing Games.

