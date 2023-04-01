NHL roundup: Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick boosts Hurricanes

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov battling for possesion with Canadiens Nick Suzuki
Reuters
Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov (23) notched a hat trick and Jesper Fast scored two goals to support the return of goalie Antti Raanta in the Hurricanes' 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Svechnikov broke a tie with 6:09 left with his second goal of the game. His empty-netter came with 18.9 seconds left for his sixth goal of the season.

Sebastian Aho's four assists and Brent Burns' three assists were boosts to Carolina's offense. Raanta made 18 saves in his first NHL game since Dec. 15. In the past two weeks, he cleared waivers and took an AHL assignment before rejoining the Hurricanes, who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

Mitchell Stephens, Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, who had gone 3-0-2 in their previous five games. Cayden Primeau made 29 saves.

Oilers 5, Sharks 0

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season as Edmonton rode a four-goal first period to a victory at San Jose.

Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Ryan McLeod all collected one goal and one assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored once for the Oilers, who are riding a three-game winning streak. Darnell Nurse collected two assists.

Sharks goalie Magnus Chrona, who made his first NHL start, was victimized for four goals on 12 shots before being pulled after the first period. Kaapo Kahkonen took the net for the final two periods and stopped 17 shots.

Golden Knights 3, Kings 2

Logan Thompson made 32 saves as Vegas snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles in Las Vegas.

Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Karlsson scored goals for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Vancouver. The Golden Knights and the Canucks are in a three-way tie with the New York Rangers for most points in the NHL (49).

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who took just their second regulation loss on the road (13-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots.

Flyers 4, Canucks 1

Egor Zamula, Sean Walker and Joel Farabee scored in a span of 2:06 in the second period to break open a scoreless game and visiting Philadelphia held on to beat Vancouver.

Garnet Hathaway scored short-handed in the third period and Samuel Ersson made 18 saves for Philadelphia before he left with dehydration. Carter Hart stopped all eight shots he faced for the Flyers, who are 8-1-3 in their past 12 games.

Teddy Blueger scored and Casey DeSmith had 21 saves for the Canucks, who had registered at least a point in each of their previous nine games (7-0-2).

Mentions
HockeyNHLAmerican SportsSvechnikov AndreiRaanta AnttiCarolina HurricanesVancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsEdmonton OilersSan Jose SharksMontreal CanadiensPhiladelphia FlyersLos Angeles Kings
