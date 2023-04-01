NHL roundup: Evander Kane's OT goal and hat-trick lift Oilers to win over Kraken

Kane celebrates his winning goal
Reuters
Evander Kane scored his third goal at 2:57 of overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 4-3 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Kane scored twice in the final 6:32 of regulation, the latter with 46 seconds remaining and the Edmonton net empty for an extra attacker, to force overtime.

Connor McDavid scored for the second consecutive game under new coach Kris Knoblauch after an eight-game goalless streak as the Oilers won their third in a row, including a 4-1 decision Saturday at Seattle.

Jared McCann, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Wennberg scored for the Kraken, who lost their third in a row. Joey Daccord stopped 27 of 31 shots.

See a summary of the game at Flashscore

Canucks 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Quinn Hughes scored the overtime winner to cap a three-point game as host Vancouver claimed a comeback victory over struggling New York.

Hughes, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser all produced one goal and two assists and Filip Hronek also scored for the Canucks, who erased a two-goal deficit while improving to 10-1-1 in their past 12 games. Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko made 30 saves.

Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat scored in his first game back in Vancouver since being traded to New York in January. Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson also tallied for the Islanders, who have lost six consecutive games (0-4-2). Mathew Barzal notched two assists, and goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves.

Avalanche 8, Ducks 2

Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals, Joel Kiviranta had a goal and two assists, and Colorado buried Anaheim in Denver.

Samuel Girard and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist each, Ross Colton, Fredrik Olofsson and Andrew Cogliano also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 15 shots for Colorado. Cale Makar added three assists and Nathan MacKinnon, Logan O'Connor and Jack Johnson had two assists each for the Avalanche.

Sam Carrick and Max Jones scored and Lukas Dostal had 30 saves for Anaheim.

Flyers 3, Hurricanes 1

Goaltender Carter Hart returned to action for Philadelphia and made 31 saves in a victory at Raleigh, N.C.

Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling scored as the Flyers posted their third consecutive victory. Hart, who hadn't played since Nov. 1 because of a back injury and illness, missed five games.

Stefan Noesen scored for the Hurricanes, who began a five-game homestand. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 shots.

