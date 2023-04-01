NHL roundup: Nylander extends streak as Leafs edge Flames, Sharks sink in Vegas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Nylander extends streak as Leafs edge Flames, Sharks sink in Vegas
NHL roundup: Nylander extends streak as Leafs edge Flames, Sharks sink in Vegas
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi goes after a loose puck against the Calgary Flames
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi goes after a loose puck against the Calgary Flames
Reuters
Max Domi (28) scored the decisive goal in a five-round shootout and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 on Friday after blowing a three-goal lead.

William Nylander scored twice and had an assist for Toronto to extend his points streak to 14 games - a team record to open a season.

Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost five of their previous six games (1-3-2). Toronto goalie Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

Connor Zary, Nikita Zadorov, AJ Greer and Martin Pospisil scored for the Flames, who had won their two previous games after losing six straight. Dan Vladar stopped 32 shots for the Flames.

See a full match summary here.

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 0

Alec Martinez scored two goals and Adin Hill stopped 20 shots to pick up his second shutout of the season as Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing victory over San Jose in Las Vegas.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, William Karlsson had a goal and an assist and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas, which improved to 22-2-5 all-time against San Jose. Michael Amadio added two assists.

Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves for San Jose, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Sharks fell to 0-6-0 on the road this season, getting outscored 25-3 in the process.

Flyers 6, Ducks 3

Owen Tippett scored twice while Travis Sanheim contributed a goal and two assists to lead visiting Philadelphia past Anaheim.

Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist and Sean Couturier and Louie Belpedio also scored for the Flyers, who went into the clash having lost five of six games. Philadelphia goaltender Sam Ersson made 35 saves and Joel Farabee collected two assists.

Rookie Leo Carlsson collected his first career hat trick for the Ducks, who have lost two straight games, both at home, following a six-game winning streak.

Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

Rookie defenseman Uvis Balinskis scored his first NHL goal, leading host Florida over Carolina in Sunrise.

It was the teams' first meeting since the Panthers swept the Hurricanes in last season's Eastern Conference finals.

Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov had one goal and one assist each for the Panthers. Kevin Stenlund also scored, Sam Reinhart added two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky came up with 28 saves.

Sabres 3, Wild 2

Rookie Devon Levi made 33 saves while Jeff Skinner scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on the decisive third-period score for Buffalo, which beat visiting Minnesota.

JJ Peterka also had a goal with an assist for the Sabres, who are riding a 2-0-1 stretch. Levi, who entered 2-3-0 with a 3.41 goals-against average, was stout all game for the Sabres.

The score looked to stay tied 1-1 entering the third period but Buffalo took advantage of a Wild turnover to break the tie on just the fourth of its six shots on goal in the second period, with Skinner beating Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson (22 saves) with just 58 seconds remaining in the second.

Capitals 4, Devils 2

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals and visiting Washington built a three-goal lead before holding on to defeat New Jersey in Newark.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had a goal and an assist and Beck Malenstyn also scored for the Capitals, who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Tom Wilson had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in his third start of the season.

Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek was pulled after allowing two goals on five shots, and Akira Schmid made 18 saves. New Jersey has lost three of four.

Mentions
HockeyAmerican SportsNHLToronto Maple LeafsCalgary FlamesVegas Golden KnightsSan Jose SharksAnaheim DucksPhiladelphia FlyersFlorida PanthersCarolina HurricanesBuffalo SabresMinnesota WildNew Jersey DevilsWashington Capitals
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights' season-opening surge makes history
NHL roundup: Blackhawks fall despite Connor Bedard's first goal
NHL roundup: Hughes leads Canucks past Oilers, Leafs and Panthers clinch OT wins
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Brilliant Bedard leads Blackhawks over Lightning, Bruins stay top of East
NHL roundup: Sam Reinhart's OT goal lifts Florida Panthers over Washington Capitals
NHL roundup: Arizona Coyotes' Connor Ingram stops Seattle Kraken in SO
'My choice for my kids': Capitals' Oshie wears neck guard in NHL game
NHL roundup: League-leading Vegas Golden Knights ground Winnipeg Jets
League and union discuss on-ice safety after player's death in England
Washington Capitals' Backstrom stepping away from game due to 'injury situation'
NHL roundup: Rangers complete first 5-0-0 road trip with victory over Jets
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings