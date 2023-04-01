NHL roundup: Nylander extends streak as Leafs edge Flames, Sharks sink in Vegas

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi goes after a loose puck against the Calgary Flames

Max Domi (28) scored the decisive goal in a five-round shootout and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 on Friday after blowing a three-goal lead.

William Nylander scored twice and had an assist for Toronto to extend his points streak to 14 games - a team record to open a season.

Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had lost five of their previous six games (1-3-2). Toronto goalie Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

Connor Zary, Nikita Zadorov, AJ Greer and Martin Pospisil scored for the Flames, who had won their two previous games after losing six straight. Dan Vladar stopped 32 shots for the Flames.

Alec Martinez scored two goals and Adin Hill stopped 20 shots to pick up his second shutout of the season as Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing victory over San Jose in Las Vegas.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, William Karlsson had a goal and an assist and Brett Howden also scored for Vegas, which improved to 22-2-5 all-time against San Jose. Michael Amadio added two assists.

Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves for San Jose, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. The Sharks fell to 0-6-0 on the road this season, getting outscored 25-3 in the process.

Owen Tippett scored twice while Travis Sanheim contributed a goal and two assists to lead visiting Philadelphia past Anaheim.

Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist and Sean Couturier and Louie Belpedio also scored for the Flyers, who went into the clash having lost five of six games. Philadelphia goaltender Sam Ersson made 35 saves and Joel Farabee collected two assists.

Rookie Leo Carlsson collected his first career hat trick for the Ducks, who have lost two straight games, both at home, following a six-game winning streak.

Rookie defenseman Uvis Balinskis scored his first NHL goal, leading host Florida over Carolina in Sunrise.

It was the teams' first meeting since the Panthers swept the Hurricanes in last season's Eastern Conference finals.

Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov had one goal and one assist each for the Panthers. Kevin Stenlund also scored, Sam Reinhart added two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky came up with 28 saves.

Rookie Devon Levi made 33 saves while Jeff Skinner scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on the decisive third-period score for Buffalo, which beat visiting Minnesota.

JJ Peterka also had a goal with an assist for the Sabres, who are riding a 2-0-1 stretch. Levi, who entered 2-3-0 with a 3.41 goals-against average, was stout all game for the Sabres.

The score looked to stay tied 1-1 entering the third period but Buffalo took advantage of a Wild turnover to break the tie on just the fourth of its six shots on goal in the second period, with Skinner beating Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson (22 saves) with just 58 seconds remaining in the second.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals and visiting Washington built a three-goal lead before holding on to defeat New Jersey in Newark.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had a goal and an assist and Beck Malenstyn also scored for the Capitals, who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Tom Wilson had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in his third start of the season.

Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek was pulled after allowing two goals on five shots, and Akira Schmid made 18 saves. New Jersey has lost three of four.