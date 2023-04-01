NHL roundup: Hughes leads Canucks past Oilers, Leafs and Panthers clinch OT wins

Quinn Hughes (24) had a goal and three assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The red-hot Canucks are on a four-game winning streak and an eight-game points streak (7-0-1).

Vancouver's Brock Boeser scored two goals, JT Miller had a goal and an assist, and Filip Hronek had two assists. Pius Suter and Nils Hoglander netted the Canucks' other goals.

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost three in a row amidst a dismal 2-8-1 start to the season. Three of the eight regulation losses were at the hands of the Canucks, who outscored Edmonton 18-6 over the three games.

John Beecher and Mason Lohrei scored their first career NHL goals in the first period and Boston held on to edge host Dallas.

Brad Marchand netted the winner on a third-period power play and Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves to improve to 6-0-0 for the Bruins, who took their first regulation loss of the season on Saturday at Detroit.

Beecher and Lohrei, both 22, became the first Bruins to score their first NHL regular-season goals in the same game since current teammates Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk did so on October 5th, 2017, against the Nashville Predators.

Carter Verhaeghe scored on a rebound with 3:34 left in overtime as Florida defeated Columbus in Sunrise, Florida.

Anton Lundell got the primary assist, as it was his shot that was blocked on a two-on-one rush. Florida also got one goal apiece from Ryan Lomberg, Gustav Forsling and Aleksander Barkov. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for the win.

Columbus trailed 3-0 early, pulling starting goalie Elvis Merzlikins 6:09 into the first period. Backup goalie Spencer Martin was outstanding in relief, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced. Sean Kuraly, Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier each scored one goal for Columbus.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime as Toronto came back from down 4-1 in the first period to beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who ended a four-game losing streak. Mitchell Marner added a goal and three assists and Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists. Rielly added two assists.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists, and Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay.