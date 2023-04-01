NHL roundup: Surging Stars top Seattle Kraken in overtime

NHL roundup: Surging Stars top Seattle Kraken in overtime
Action during the first period at the American Airlines Center
Action during the first period at the American Airlines Center
Reuters
Thomas Harley scored at 2:16 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Joe Pavelski added two assists and goaltender Scott Wedgewood, filling in for the injured Jake Oettinger, made 35 saves to improve to 7-1-2 this season.

Matty Beniers and newcomer Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, who also have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Goalie Joey Daccord, making his fifth straight start for the injured Philipp Grubauer, stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Harley's winner came on a tip-in at the left post after a nifty pass from Duchene, who corralled the puck near the right faceoff circle. Tolvanen scored on a scramble in front of the net with 21.8 seconds remaining in regulation to even things at 3-3.

Ducks 4, Red Wings 3

Adam Henrique and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist for Anaheim, who built a four-goal lead before holding on to win at Detroit.

Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov also scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves as the Ducks won their second consecutive game after a five-game skid.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals for the Red Wings, who lost for the sixth time in seven games (1-5-1). Detroit's Jeff Petry also tallied and Shayne Gostisbehere logged two assists. Ville Husso (12 saves) exited with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer (six saves) took the loss.

Canadiens 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Justin Barron scored a power-play goal in overtime as Montreal won at Winnipeg for their second straight win and third straight game with at least a point.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist for Montreal, while Christian Dvorak also tallied. Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti were the goal scorers for Winnipeg.

The game-winning power play was set up by a tripping call against Nikolaj Ehlers with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Flames 3, Panthers 1

Mikael Backlund's short-handed goal early in the third period broke the tie and sent hosts Calgary past Florida.

Martin Pospisil and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who have won two straight home games after a winless three-game road stretch. Coleman was awarded a goal despite missing the net with a shot as he was tripped while on a breakaway with the Panthers' net empty.

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom delivered a sparkling performance with 33 saves in his first game back after missing two weeks due to a broken finger.

Penguins 4, Wild 3

Sidney Crosby's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third lifted Pittsburgh over visiting Minnesota.

At 3-3 after the Penguins blew a three-goal lead, Crosby scored at 6:20 of the third. Jake Guentzel threw the puck into the crease, then it bounced off a couple of Wild skates before Crosby shovelled it under goaltender Filip Gustavsson's pads for his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

Ryan Hartman, Jake Middleton and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

