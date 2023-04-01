NHL roundup: Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers top Boston Bruins in overtime

New York Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson reacts on an overtime goal by center Vincent Trocheck against the Boston Bruins

Vincent Trocheck scored both goals as the New York Rangers came from behind for a 2-1 overtime win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Trocheck slotted home Artemi Panarin's pass from the low left circle at 2:03 of OT to lift New York to its second win in as many games against Boston this season, its second in as many nights and third in four games.

Trocheck also scored the Rangers' only goal in regulation. His power-play tally with 9:10 left in regulation forced extra time.

Trent Frederic netted the lone goal for Boston, which was 2-0-1 over its previous three games.

Mats Zuccarello scored the only goal in a shootout to give Minnesota its third straight win, beating visiting Vancouver in Saint Paul, Minn.

Frederick Gaudreau scored in regulation for Minnesota, which won for the seventh time in nine games since John Hynes took over as coach on November 27. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves, stopping all three Canucks in the shootout.

Teddy Blueger scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Vancouver began a hectic road trip that will see it play four games in just six nights. Goaltender Casey DeSmith finished with 30 saves.

Jack Hughes collected a hat trick to highlight a game filled with career milestones for visiting New Jersey, which beat Columbus.

Hughes' second goal was the 100th of his career while Nico Hischier registered his 300th career point by scoring early in the third. The win was the 850th regular-season victory for New Jersey head coach Lindy Ruff, snapping a tie with Ken Hitchcock for fourth most all-time.

Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost five of eight (3-4-1) this month. Goalie Daniil Tarasov recorded 24 saves.

Josh Anderson scored twice in a four-goal second period as host Montreal surged ahead before holding on to beat New York.

Joel Armia started Montreal's four-goal outburst in the final 12:15 of the second when the Canadiens had 21 shots on goal. Anderson scored Montreal's next two goals and Cole Caufield netted the final goal 15 seconds after Anderson's second goal.

Brock Nelson scored a short-handed goal and an even-strength tally in the first 3:43 of the third. Bo Horvat also scored and Noah Dobson collected three assists as New York saw an eight-game (6-0-2) points streak halted and fell to 9-2-3 in its past 14 games.

Cam York scored the lone goal to lift host Philadelphia over Detroit.

The Flyers extended their points streak to eight, going 6-0-2 during that stretch.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 14 shots before leaving the game at 6:50 of the second period with an apparent ankle injury. Ville Husso made all 18 saves the rest of the way.

Max Domi had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones earned his first shutout of the season and Toronto defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

Jones was making his second start of the season and stopped 38 shots to earn his 29th career shutout.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic in the second period. Nedeljkovic made 18 saves.

Colton Parayko scored the game-winning goal in overtime as St. Louis defeated visiting Dallas.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who are now 2-0 under interim coach Drew Bannister.

Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves.

