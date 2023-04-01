NHL roundup: Steven Stamkos nets 4, Lightning halt Oilers' win streak

Steven Stamkos scored four goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made a season-high 53 saves as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning snapped Edmonton's eight-game winning streak with a 7-4 victory on Thursday night.

It was the first four-goal game of Stamkos' career and included his 200th career power-play goal. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Conor Sheary added two assists and Tyler Motte and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Darnell Nurse scored a short-handed goal and Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored power-play goals for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner finished with 17 saves.

Dakota Joshua scored twice and goaltender Thatcher Demko posted his third shutout of the season as host Vancouver beat Florida.

Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Canucks, who extended their winning streak to four games. Boeser, who is second in the league in goals with 22, has netted nine goals and 14 points in a nine-game streak. Demko made 36 saves - 15 of them in the third period - for his sixth career shutout on the night former star goalie Roberto Luongo was added to the Canucks' Ring of Honour.

Panthers starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 13 of 17 shots before being pulled after the second period in his team's second consecutive shutout loss, both by the same score.

Robert Thomas scored twice and earned an assist as St. Louis won Drew Bannister's coaching debut against visiting Ottawa.

The Blues fired coach Craig Berube after their 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Bannister, who was coaching the Blues' AHL affiliate in Springfield, was promoted to his role in St. Louis on an interim basis. Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Justin Faulk had two assists for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

Dominik Kubalik and Mathieu Joseph scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 26 saves for the Senators, who lost for the sixth time in nine games.

Kent Johnson scored his second goal of the game 3:26 into overtime and visiting Columbus recovered from a third-period meltdown to defeat Toronto.

The Maple Leafs scored five goals in the third period to tie the score. Auston Matthews scored twice within 30 seconds in the final two minutes of the third to force overtime. The tying goal came at 19:15.

Johnson won it with his third goal of the season. He also had an assist.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in goal to lead Carolina to the victory over host Detroit.

Jack Drury and Jordan Staal each scored goals for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight after a four-game losing streak. Staal's goal with 8:11 left in the second period was the decisive tally.

Michael Rasmussen scored the lone goal of the game for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five. Ville Husso made 37 saves for Detroit.

Matt Boldy scored a goal in regulation and netted the decisive goal in the shootout round to lift Minnesota over visiting Calgary in Saint Paul, Minn.

Mats Zuccarello also scored during the shootout for Minnesota, which won for the sixth time in eight games since John Hynes took over as coach. Marco Rossi joined Boldy with the Wild's other goal in regulation.

Filip Gustavsson turned aside a final shot by Nazem Kadri in the shootout round. Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman scored in regulation for the Flames, who collected one point.

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice as Seattle defeated visiting Chicago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, Tye Kartye, Eeli Tolvanen, Jared McCann and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also tallied and Will Borgen and rookie Ryker Evans added two assists apiece as the Kraken won their second in a row following an eight-game skid (0-6-2). Goaltender Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Taylor Raddysh scored for the Blackhawks, who suffered their third consecutive defeat. Goalie Arvid Soderblom stopped 17 of 24 shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek at 3:28 of the third.

Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink each scored in a shootout and host Philadelphia rallied to defeat Washington.

Brink, Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett each scored one goal in regulation for the Flyers. Morgan Frost contributed two assists. Flyers goaltender Sam Ersson received the start since Carter Hart was out with an illness. Ersson made 27 saves.

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson each had one goal and one assist for the Capitals. Connor McMichael also scored and Aliaksei Protas had two assists. T.J. Oshie was only one of three players to score for Washington in the shootout.