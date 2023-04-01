NHL roundup: Blues fire coach after losing to Wings as Oilers extend winning run

Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 6-4 win in St. Louis on Tuesday, a result that prompted the Blues to fire coach Craig Berube postgame.

Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren, Moritz Seider and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings, who erased a 4-3 third-period deficit to snap their three-game winless streak.

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the Blues, who have lost four straight games. Brandon Saad and Marco Scandella also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Berube led St. Louis to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship as the interim head coach, and he compiled a 206-132-44 regular-season record in parts of five seasons on the job. The Blues tabbed Drew Bannister, the head coach of their Springfield (Mass.) AHL affiliate, to replace Berube on an interim basis.

Edmonton extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over visiting Chicago.

After Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season, the Oilers responded with four unanswered goals as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Sam Gagner, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman all found the back of the net.

Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard extended his point streak to 12 games with two assists, and captain Connor McDavid stretched his streak to 10 games with a pair of helpers. Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for his seventh straight win.

Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner scored two goals apiece as Toronto scored four times in the first period and skated past host New York.

Matthews reached 20 goals for the eighth time in as many seasons since entering the league in 2016-17 and got his sixth goal in five games by starting the outburst 3:52 into the first.

Conor Timmons, Calle Jarnkrok and Marner also scored in the period as Toronto improved to 5-0-2 in its past seven games. The Rangers lost for the third time in four games. Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start as a Maple Leaf.

Filip Forsberg scored 18 seconds into overtime and Nashville overcame blowing a two-goal lead to beat visiting Philadelphia.

Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron and Gustav Nyquist also scored and Juuse Saros made 37 saves for the Predators, who logged their 11th win in 14 games.

Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist and Travis Sanheim added a goal for the Flyers, whose four-game winning streak ended. Samuel Ersson stopped 19 shots.

Sebastian Aho collected two goals and an assist during the second period to lift visiting Carolina to a victory over Ottawa.

Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis each scored a goal and defenseman Brady Skjei notched two assists to help the Hurricanes snap a four-game losing streak and defeat the Senators for the second time this season.

Josh Norris scored a goal and Joonas Korpisalo turned aside 24 shots for the Senators, who surrendered two power-play goals on two chances and went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. The loss was Ottawa's fifth in the past eight games.

Jeff Carter's second goal broke a tie early in the third period and proved to be the game-winner as Pittsburgh beat visiting Arizona to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jake Guentzel also scored twice for the Penguins, 0-2-2 in their previous four. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 19 saves.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist, Matias Maccelli also scored and Connor Ingram made 40 saves for the Coyotes, who lost their fourth in a row.

Brock Boeser scored a pair of second-period goals to break open a tie game en route to a hat trick as host Vancouver defeated Tampa Bay.

Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Canucks, who have won three consecutive games. Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 28 saves, 13 of them in the third period. Vancouver's Quinn Hughes tallied three helpers and J.T. Miller had two.

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have lost two of three games to start a five-game road trip. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves for his first career shutout as Seattle defeated visiting Florida to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Fourth-liners Kailer Yamamoto and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which had gone 0-6-2 during its skid. The Kraken avoided tying the franchise record of nine consecutive losses set during their expansion season of 2021-22.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 22 shots he faced for the Panthers, who had a three-game winning streak end. The Panthers still have games at Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary remaining on their five-game trip.

Mark Stone scored on a breakaway with 3:49 remaining in overtime to cap a four-point night and Vegas became the first NHL team to hit the 20-win mark this season, beating Calgary in Las Vegas.

Stone took a stretch pass from Jack Eichel and then fired a wrist shot from the left circle past the glove of Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf and inside the far post for his second goal of the game and 10th of the season. It was the sixth career overtime goal for Stone.

Vegas won its fourth straight game while extending its point streak to nine games (6-0-3). Logan Thompson made 27 saves for the victory.

William Eklund fired in a tiebreaking power-play goal late in the third period as San Jose beat visiting Winnipeg.

Eklund gave San Jose its second lead when he one-timed a pass from Mikael Granlund with 4:51 remaining, improving San Jose to 4-1-1 in December. The Sharks saw Justin Bailey end a goal-scoring drought of nearly six years. San Jose goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 shots as Winnipeg fell to 2-6-0 against the Pacific Division.