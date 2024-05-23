IIHF World Championship roundup: Hosts Czechia and defending champions Canada into semis

The quarter-finals of the IIHF World Championship are now complete, with four nations left in this year's tournament ready to battle it out to become champions.

Canada defeated Slovakia 6-3 in their quarter-final in Prague. The defending gold medalists were up 2-0 early on which guided them to win their 21st straight game at the World Championship. The Canadians advanced to the final four for the ninth consecutive time.

Switzerland defeated Germany 3-1 in Ostrava and advanced to the semi-finals for the first time since 2018. Forward Christoph Bertschy contributed with two goals, while Czech-born Dominik Kahun scored for the Germans, who missed out on a chance to defend their silver medal. Switzerland also gained revenge after being eliminated by Germany at the same stage of the World Cup last year.

Sweden defeated Finland 2-1 in overtime in the quarter-finals and will face the Czech team in Saturday's semi-final. The Nordic derby was decided in the 66th minute by forward Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play.

Czechia will compete for medals at the World Championship on home turf after beating the USA 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Pavel Zacha scored his first goal for the national team on a power play at 26:29. On Saturday, they will play Sweden for a chance to reach the final. Goaltender Lukáš Dostál contributed to the success with his second clean sheet of the tournament, making 36 saves.