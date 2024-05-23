IIHF World Championship roundup: Hosts Czechia and defending champions Canada into semis

Canada 6 Slovakia 3
Canada defeated Slovakia 6-3 in their quarter-final in Prague. The defending gold medalists were up 2-0 early on which guided them to win their 21st straight game at the World Championship. The Canadians advanced to the final four for the ninth consecutive time.
Switzerland 3 Germany 1
Switzerland defeated Germany 3-1 in Ostrava and advanced to the semi-finals for the first time since 2018. Forward Christoph Bertschy contributed with two goals, while Czech-born Dominik Kahun scored for the Germans, who missed out on a chance to defend their silver medal. Switzerland also gained revenge after being eliminated by Germany at the same stage of the World Cup last year.
Sweden 2 Finland 1
Sweden defeated Finland 2-1 in overtime in the quarter-finals and will face the Czech team in Saturday's semi-final. The Nordic derby was decided in the 66th minute by forward Joel Eriksson Ek on the power play.
USA 0 Czechia 1
Czechia will compete for medals at the World Championship on home turf after beating the USA 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Pavel Zacha scored his first goal for the national team on a power play at 26:29. On Saturday, they will play Sweden for a chance to reach the final. Goaltender Lukáš Dostál contributed to the success with his second clean sheet of the tournament, making 36 saves.