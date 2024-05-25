IIHF World Championship roundup: Czech Republic stun Sweden to reach final, Swiss await

IIHF World Championship roundup: Czech Republic stun Sweden to reach final, Swiss await

Updated
The Czech Republic smashed Sweden to reach the final
The Czech Republic smashed Sweden to reach the final
We are down to the final weekend of action at the IIHF World Championship in the Czech Republic and Saturday saw the semi-finals taking place in Prague. Catch up on the day's action below!

First semi-final

Sweden 3 Czech Republic 7

The Czech Republic will play for gold at the World Championship for the first time in 14 years after downing Sweden 7-3 in Prague. 

Martin Necas contributed four points to the stunning win for the tournament hosts with a goal and three assists, while Dominik Kubalik and another forward Lukas Sedlak scored two goals and an assist.

The game was watched by 17,413 spectators, breaking the attendance record from the last World Championship in the Czech Republic back in 2015.

In front of a sold-out crowd, the Swedes started better and after four minutes they were ahead thanks to Marcus Johansson. Kubalik equalised in the eighth minute, but soon Marcus Pettersson gave the lead back to the visitors.

Key match stats
Key match stats

However, David Kampf started a big turnaround in the 10th minute. Ondrej Kase then also scored at 26:05, followed by Necas just 16 seconds later and Kubalik upped the score to 5-2 at the start of the 30th minute.

In the 36th minute, Joel Eriksson Ek countered from a power play but, in the 46th minute, Sedlak scored and then added another to put the match to bed.

Second semi-final

Canada 2 Switzerland 3 (Pens)

Switzerland will face the hosts Czechia in the final of the World Championship in Prague on Sunday after they beat Canada on penalties in a dramatic second semi-final in Prague. 

The Swiss defeated the defending champions Canadians 3-2 after a shootout, although they had squandered a two-goal lead earlier in the match. Kevin Fiala scored a goal and an assist and Sven Andrighetto, who had an assist in regulation time, decided the shootout.

Key match stats
Key match stats

The Swiss, who have never won gold in World Championship history but have won silver twice in the last 11 years, led 2-0 after the first period thanks to two power plays. Fiala and Nino Niederreiter scored. In the 35th minute, Brandon Tanev reduced the deficit and at 57:53 Canadian captain John Tavares tied the game on a power play to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Canadians then started the shootout better thanks to Connor Bedard, but Fiala and Andrighetto made sure of the turnaround.

Canada will play for bronze against Sweden with the final starting at 20:20 CET on Sunday.

Follow the tournament on Flashscore.

Mentions
HockeyAmerican SportsWorld ChampionshipCzech RepublicSwedenCanadaSwitzerland
