Flashscore and University of Economics in Prague forecast impact of IIHF World Championship

The Czech team line up after winning the final on Sunday

Flashscore, a leading provider of real-time sports updates, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism at the University of Economics in Prague, has released a forecast about the economic impact of the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Building on data from the 2015 championship, this analysis anticipates a significant economic boost for Prague after the event.

2015 Championship recap

The 2015 Ice Hockey World Championship was a monumental event, drawing 741,690 spectators over 64 matches.

Ticket prices ranged from CZK 190 for less attractive matches to CZK 8,990 for the final. The event significantly boosted local tourism, particularly from Slovakia, Germany, and Austria, with foreign spectators making up 32% of the attendees. The economic impact was profound, with total consumption reaching CZK 3.3 billion, predominantly driven by foreign visitors.

2024 Championship projections

The 2024 championship saw a modest increase in spectators to 797,727, a 7.6 % rise from 2015. However, the most notable change is the sharp rise in ticket prices, which have nearly doubled. Quarter-final tickets ranged from CZK 3,980 to CZK 6,980, while finals tickets were between CZK 9,680 and CZK 12,980.

Economic forecasts predict a substantial impact, with the total contribution estimated at CZK 5.3 billion. Foreign visitors are expected to contribute between CZK 2.7 and CZK 2.9 billion. This projection takes into account significant increases in the consumer price index and the accommodation and catering segments, which have seen rises of 187% and 156.1%, respectively, since 2015.

The Department of Tourism at the University of Economics in Prague will continue to monitor and analyse the data after the event to provide more precise economic impacts.

