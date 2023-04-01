NHL roundup: Boston Bruins top New York Islanders in shootout

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in regulation, then registered the decisive tally in a shootout as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night in Elmont, N.Y.

Morgan Geekie and James van Riemsdyk also recorded a goal and an assist apiece for the Bruins, who never led until Pastrnak's shootout goal for their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1).

Goalie Linus Ullmark made 33 saves in the win.

Bo Horvat had a goal with two assists for the Islanders, whose four-game winning streak ended. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Simon Holmstrom and Alexander Romanov also scored and Mathew Barzal notched two assists. New York's Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

See a summary of the game

Filip Forsberg scored 33 seconds into overtime to give Nashville a road win over Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

The Predators are on a three-game winning streak, with Forsberg scoring the OT winner in each of Nashville's last two games. Roman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal and two assists for Nashville, while Forsberg and Juuso Parssinen each had a goal and an assist. Jeremy Lauzon and Tyson Barrie scored the Predators' other goals.

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, and Michael Bunting had two assists. Tony DeAngelo, Jalen Chatfield, and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina.

Chris Kreider scored twice, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves to continue his strong start with his new team and host New York pulled away for a victory over skidding Anaheim.

The Rangers bounced back nicely from Tuesday's ugly 7-3 loss to Toronto thanks to Kreider. His big night gave him 281 career goals to move him past Adam Graves (280) for sole possession of third on the Rangers' all-time list. Jimmy Vesey also scored, getting his fourth game-winner of the year with 8:15 remaining in the second period.

New York's Mika Zibanejad added a late power-play goal and set up Kreider's first tally. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin collected two assists apiece and Adam Edstrom tallied in his NHL debut in the final minute. Brett Leason scored but Anaheim lost its fifth straight and saw its road losing streak hit seven. The Ducks dropped to 1-12-0 since Nov. 15.

Connor Ingram made 21 saves in his third shutout of the season and Arizona ended a four-game losing streak with a win against San Jose in Tempe, Ariz.

Ingram is tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks for the most shutouts in the NHL this season. Matias Maccelli scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who won two challenges on potential game-tying, third-period goals by San Jose.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for the Sharks, who were shut out for the fifth time this season. San Jose had won three of its past four games and had been 6-2-1 in its past nine.

Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals during a four-goal third period and added an assist as Buffalo rallied for a victory in Las Vegas.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and two assists, Alex Tuch and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist and Devon Levi made 33 saves for Buffalo, which has won two of its last three games.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and nine-game point streak for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev each scored for Vegas, while Logan Thompson finished with 22 saves.

Matt Duchene scored the go-ahead goal after tallying an earlier assist as host Dallas rallied past Ottawa.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on two shots before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in relief for Dallas, which has won three of its past four games. While Dallas coach Pete DeBoer had no update on Oettinger's injury, he said the goalie would not make the trip to St. Louis for Saturday night's game with the Blues.

Drake Batherson had two goals, Jakob Chychrun had three assists and Tim Stutzle had two assists for the Senators, who have lost four of five and are 3-7-0 in their past 10. Anton Forsberg made 19 saves.