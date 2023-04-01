Oilers centre Connor McDavid pockets $1 million after All-Star Skills victory

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid competes in the obstacle course

Connor McDavid (27) won the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night in Toronto, the fourth time he has won the event in the past seven years.

McDavid took home the $1 million prize after winning the Fastest Skater, Stick Handling and the Accuracy Shooting competitions in the opening round, and then winning the Obstacle Course in the final round.

"It's special to go up against these guys out there," McDavid said. "Twelve of the best hockey players in the world."

McDavid won the Fastest Skater with a time of 13.408 seconds, beating Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders (13.519). Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (14.088) edged out Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for third (14.089).

McDavid last won the event in 2018.

"It's been a while since I won a Fastest Skater. A couple years ago, I didn't even win in Edmonton," McDavid said.

"It feels good to win. Obviously, we're all competitive out here, competing, having fun, just happy."

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins went last in the One-Timer competition and appeared to have won the event on his final shot, but the points were taken back and the title went to Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Elias Pettersson of the Canucks won the Passing Challenge over Makar and Barzal.

Makar, the only defenseman in the Hardest Shot competition, won the event with a slap shot clocked at 102.56 mph, edging out J.T. Miller (102.34).

Pettersson fell during the Stick Handling competition, which hurt his overall chances.

McDavid also won the stick-handling competition, an event he suggested to NHL officials. Barzal finished second and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs slipped into third.

McDavid hit all four targets in just four shots to win the Accuracy Shooting competition.

Eight skaters moved on to the second round and Nylander won the One-on-One competition. He chose to shoot against Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot and tallied nine points.

Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped all nine shots by McDavid to win a $100,000 bonus for the most saves in the event.

McDavid sped through the obstacle course to edge out Makar to win that event.