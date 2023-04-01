NHL Weekly: Arizona score in a power play without a shot, Matthews hits 40 goals

Another week in the NHL is behind us but who scored the most points? Which goaltender stood out? What was trending on social media? And what caught the attention of Flashscore's resident expert and longtime professional player Ladislav Smid? All that and more can be found in our NHL Weekly!

Most productive player

This time it was the current leader in points in the entire competition - Nikita Kucherov. Tampa Bay is on a roll and the Russian forward is traditionally its workhorse, collecting nine points (4+5) in three victorious games, with Philadelphia taking most of the credit, scoring three goals and assisting on one. He also added nine positive points to his +/- stats.

He has the slight edge in the scoring charts, with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon a single point behind him.

Goaltender of the week

Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov had a miserable start to 2024. Toronto sent him to the AHL to reboot himself physically and mentally. Within two weeks he was back like a new signing. He not only started against Winnipeg this week but played twice. First, he kept his second clean sheet of the season and 12th of his career, then he was in the net for a 4-2 win.

In total, he saved 56 shots, held a 96.6% save percentage and pulled his goals-against average down to 0.96 per game. Just what the Maple Leafs need.

Moment of the week

Right at the beginning of last week, Pittsburgh's players had an unprecedented mishap. In a game against Arizona, two of the Penguins' most experienced players were involved in a calamitous occurrence. On a signalled power play, defenseman Kris Letang awkwardly sent the puck towards his own - empty - net. Evgeni Malkin couldn't handle it properly and shockingly skated the puck it into the net. Ouch.

"I should have done better and not played it backwards when the goalie wasn't there," defenseman Letang told NHL.com after the game. The goal was credited to Lawson Crouse as the Coyotes increased their lead to 4-2 and went on to win the game 5-2. They became the first team in history to "score" a power play goal without shooting in the power play.

Stat of the week

The history of the famous Toronto Maple Leafs is a long one, but forward Auston Matthews won't be held back by it. On Saturday, he became the first player of the season to surpass the 40-goal mark (in his 46th game) and also recorded his 600th career point. And he did it in the 527th game of his career, something no one has done this early in the franchise's history.

"I try to be consistent and give the same performance every game," the American told NHL.com modestly after the game, which Toronto won 4-2. Incidentally, the last time Pittsburgh legend Jaromir Jagr scored 40 goals earlier in the year was in the 43rd game of the 1996/97 season. A rare feat indeed.

Social media highlight

Appearing on the ice for the first time since the spring of 2022, twenty-six-year-old Swedish defenceman Oliver Kylington wasn't sure if he would ever return and it was quite an experience in Calgary. "I was finally myself again," he said.

The man who had scored 14 goals in the NHL had struggled with his mental health in the previous months. "It was great to be here again. To see everybody and play again," he told reporters, not forgetting to thank the fans. "When you have people writing to you, supporting you, applauding you... it really moves you," he added.

In two games, Kylington played an average of over 13 minutes but did not score. The Flames lost against Columbus and won against Chicago.

Pic of the week

Whether Anze Kopitar will one day be the most productive player in Los Angeles Kings history remains to be seen but he's already the man with the most starts this season. He currently has 1,339 career stats and will continue to add more, with a contract already signed for the next two seasons.

During the week, the club honoured him and invited other Kings greats to join in. Do you recognize them? They are Dave Taylor, Dustin Brown, Kopitar, Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake.

Ladislav Smid's take

"I know I talk about Edmonton a lot, but they deserve it. They're the hottest team in the league, they've won sixteen games in a row and they're one game short of tying the NHL record for most wins. I guess no one expected this after their embarrassing start to the season. That they have a winning streak probably doesn't surprise me, but that it's so long does. And the thing that fascinates me the most is the way the Oilers win games.

"(Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl are still the best players on the team, but in those previous years, it was all about them. Now it's not just about the superstars, they're all playing as a team. McDavid has changed too, he used to be mostly offensive, now he's moving around a lot more on both sides of the rink, he's forcing more and winning personal battles. And you can see the other offensive players have taken a cue from that. They're all attacking, finishing fights and fighting for every inch of the ice.

"It's no longer about the Oilers winning by a lot of goals. Or on successful power plays. They're winning 2-0 or 3-1, they're just winning as a team, and that's the key to the playoffs. There are always close games. Plus, finally, goalie Stuart Skinner is saving very well. Everybody has confidence in each other."