NHL Weekly: Goal of the Year 2023, Fleury among legends and Lauko locked in an elevator

Another full week of NHL hockey. Who scored the most points, which goalie shined, what was trending on social media and what caught the attention of Flashscore expert and long-time overseas player Ladislav Smid? All this in our regular NHL column.

The most productive player

An incredible average of 3.67 points per game over three games was held by Carolina's most productive player Sebastian Aho, who collected 11 points for two goals and nine assists. The Hurricanes defeated Nashville 5-2, Montreal 5-3 and Toronto 3-2, which means that the Finnish shifter was responsible for a whopping 11 of the team's 13 goals scored all week. He also recorded his 500th NHL point against the Predators.

Goaltender of the Week

Although his numbers weren't good at all, the excellent Igor Shestorkin, Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner will be excused this time. That's because Minnesota's legendary Marc-Andre Fleury jumped into his 1,000th NHL game on the last day of 2023 against Winnipeg, a feat only Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo had accomplished before him. "I just wish that game ended with a win," the 2003 number one overall draft pick said after the 3-2 defeat.

Czech of the Week

There was no-one in the field to compete with David Pastrnak this time. Boston's star forward scored two goals and had four assists in three games, added his third game-winning shot of the season and had 13 shots on goal. With 176 shots, he is the best in the NHL. When he scored two goals against New Jersey on Saturday, he became the fifth player in Bruins history to reach 62-goal games.

Of the other Czech players, no one scored more than one point on the week.

Highlight of the week

Tampa Bay defeated Montreal 4-3 on Sunday, but the highlight of the game was a shot by Canadiens defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic. After an opponent's shot was stopped by Lightning goalie Sam Montembeault, the Lightning players thought the referee had stopped play and a faceoff was going to be taken. And they started to leave for the bench and Jonas Johansson in the opposite cage went to stretch his legs in the corner of the rink.

Only the referee didn't blow the whistle, Kovacevic took the puck from Montembeault and sent it across the crease into the empty net. "There was noise in the stands, I couldn't hear if there was a whistle or not. So I figured I'd go for it," the goal scorer described to NHL.com. "You go game by game, but you never really know what you're going to see that day," Tampa coach Jon Cooper smiled after the game.

Stat of the Week

This section can't fall to anyone other than Kris Letang. That's because NHL records aren't made every day. But the Pittsburgh veteran has one fresh in his possession now, as he recorded five goals in a six-goal second period during a 7-0 demolition of the New York Islanders and became the first defenseman in history to score five points in one 20-minute period. He ended up scoring six in the game, by the way.

From social media

Forward Jakub Lauko and goaltender Jeremy Swayman went to see teammate Kevin Shattenkirk over the Christmas holidays. But they were caught off guard by technology and got stuck in a lift.

"But we're fine. Sway cried a little but I gave him one goalie hug," Lauko wrote on social network X, recalling the tradition Swayman keeps with goalie teammate Linus Ullmark after a game won.

Photo of the week

All over the world, Russian big man Evgeni Malkin has fans. Pittsburgh's ageless forward gave those from Australia an extra good show, scoring two goals in front of their eyes to give the NY Islanders a 7-0 win and leapfrog Sergei Fedorov for second place among Russian goal scorers in NHL history thanks to hit number 484.

Malkin has fans all over the world. twitter.com/penguins

Ladislav Smid's view

"With the 2023/24 season in full swing, I decided to take a look at three situations that have caught my eye since October. Number one for me is definitely Connor Bedard 's entry into the NHL, because he is simply a generational talent. Logically he's not quite at his best yet, Chicago has a young and fairly inexperienced team and lacks quality, but he's already proving he has it in him. He's already got one of the best shots I've ever seen. He's a joy to watch and good for Chicago to have a guy like that.

I vote for Vancouver's entry into the season as number two, the fact that they were leading the entire league before Christmas is definitely a big surprise. The Canucks are treading water, we talked a few weeks ago about how the coaching change has benefited them, Rick Tocchet has put it together and the club is using young talented players. Quinn Hughes is totally rebounding and Filip Hronk is doing a perfect job as well, spending a lot of ice time and being there at important moments.

I've been thinking a bit about point number three. I'll admit, I wasn't sure how the Boston Bruins would handle it without Patrice Bergeron. But it's obvious that they know how to win and they're pretty practiced at winning. Plus, there's David Pastrnak, he's a difference maker who plays great hockey. He decides games and is the personality of the whole competition. People like him, he entertains on and off the ice. It's great for Czech hockey that we have a guy like that in the NHL."