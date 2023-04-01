Predators down Stars to extend road form as Flyers overcome Wild in OT

Nashville Predators are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

Ryan O'Reilly (32) had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi (33) added three assists as the Nashville Predators earned a 6-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday, while Joel Farabee (23) scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the host Minnesota Wild.

The Predators are 9-1-1 in their past 11 road games. Two of those wins came against the Stars, as Nashville also recorded a 4-3 victory in Dallas on January 6.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Jeremy Lauzon, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen scored the Predators' other goals.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of 22 shots to earn his sixth win in 13 games this season.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which won its previous two games. Wyatt Johnston and Jani Hakanpaa also scored.

Jake Oettinger turned aside 32 of 36 shots in his return to the ice. The goaltender had missed the Stars' previous 12 games due to a lower-body injury.

Nashville outshot Dallas 38-22 in the game, and 32-15 over the final two periods. Fifteen of the Predators' shots came in the second frame, as Lauzon and Novak scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at the second intermission.

That lopsided period set the stage for a wild, seven-goal third period. The Stars made it a one-goal game on three different occasions, only for Nashville to continually respond and restore the multi-goal advantage.

Hakanpaa converted a well-placed shot at 1:09 into the third frame to put the Stars on the board. O'Reilly countered with a tally at the 3:41 mark. The forward has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) over his past nine games.

Johnston scored on a delayed penalty at the 8:11 mark, but Forsberg answered on a Nashville power play just under two minutes later. The Stars struck yet again with a power-play goal of their own, as Duchene delivered a perfectly-placed shot at a tight angle from the right circle 13:36 into the period.

The Stars' decision to pull Oettinger with just under three minutes remaining didn't pay off, as Nyquist and Parssinen iced the game with empty-net scores. Nyquist has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over the course of a 10-game points streak.

Elsewhere, the Flyers battled to a 4-3 triumph over Wild. Farabee scored 3:36 into overtime to give Philadelphia its third win in the past four games. Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist to lead Minnesota, which has lost seven of its last eight games (1-6-1). Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy scored one goal apiece.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots to earn the victory.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the loss, turning aside 31 of 35 shots. Fleury missed an opportunity to move past Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL's all-time wins list.

Minnesota opened the scoring in the first minute of the second period.

Johansson carried the puck into the offensive zone and threw a shot toward the net. The puck deflected off the stick of a Flyers player and beat Hart.

The play marked Johansson's sixth goal of the season and his second in the past four games.

Philadelphia evened the score at 1-1 less than three minutes later. Travis Konecny fed a pass to Farabee, who capitalized for his 13th goal.

Hartman put the Wild on top 2-1 with 18:12 to play in the third. He blasted a one-timer from the left circle for his 13th goal of the season and his sixth in the past 11 games.

Minnesota increased its lead to 3-1 with 15:22 remaining. Boldy registered his 15th goal on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Jake Middleton.

Philadelphia pulled within 3-2 with 10:29 to go. Foerster scored his sixth goal with assists from Scott Laughton and Sean Walker.

The Flyers pulled even at 3-3 on a delayed penalty for Minnesota with 9:04 remaining. Tippett took a feed from Konecny and buried a wrist shot from the left circle for his 15th goal.