Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Horse racing
  3. Churchill Downs
  4. Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review
Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review
Racing will be halted from June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which concludes on July 3
Racing will be halted from June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which concludes on July 3
Reuters
Churchill Downs on Friday said it would suspend racing as it conducts a "top-to-bottom" safety review following the death of 12 horses at the famed Kentucky track in the past month.

Racing will be halted from June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which concludes on July 3. This weekend's races will go ahead as scheduled and the remainder of the meet will be relocated to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

Investigations by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission have yet to identify a reason for the spike in equine fatalities, which overshadowed last month's Kentucky Derby.

HISA's track surface expert submitted his review of the racing surface at Churchill Downs earlier on Friday and found there were "no primary areas for concern" and that it was consistent with previous years.

Given that the surface does not appear to be the issue, animal rights activists questioned the logic of moving the races to Ellis Park.

"If the track surface was the singular cause of the rash of horse deaths at Churchill Downs, changing the racing venue might make sense," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

"But it's apparent that there's more at work here than track surface threats.

"We renew our request that Churchill Downs suspend its racing schedule until there is a proper forensic analysis of the horse deaths and a comprehensive plan to remediate future deaths.

"This is a response, but it feels like a shell-game response."

Mentions
Horse racingChurchill DownsKentucky Downs
Related Articles
Churchill Downs announces measures to improve horse safety
Lord Miles scratched from Kentucky Derby as trainer suspended
Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested
Show more
Horse racing
Trainer blames Grand National protesters for horse's death
Grand National: muted event for UK bookmakers amid cost-of-living crisis
BHA analysing horse deaths at Grand National and condemns protesters
Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National
Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory
Sire du Berlais captures Stayers' Hurdles crown at Cheltenham
Energumene retains Champion Chase at Cheltenham for Brighton owner Bloom
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2023: When is it, race times and betting offers
US horse racing authority seeks to vacate 'unconstitutional' ruling
Most Read
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch