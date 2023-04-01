Auguste Rodin wins Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien as Frankie Dettori misses out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Horse racing
  3. Epsom Downs
  4. Auguste Rodin wins Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien as Frankie Dettori misses out
Auguste Rodin wins Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien as Frankie Dettori misses out
Jockey Ryan Moore returns to the winner's enclosure on Auguste Rodin after victory in the Derby
Jockey Ryan Moore returns to the winner's enclosure on Auguste Rodin after victory in the Derby
AFP
Auguste Rodin won the Derby at Epsom on Saturday as Aidan O'Brien extended his record for wins by a trainer in the English Classic to nine races.

Victory came after the horse's hugely disappointing display when sent off favourite last month in another English Classics race, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

But Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, returned to his best form at Epsom, overhauling 66-1 outsider King of Steel in the closing strides.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

Moore hailed Irish trainer O'Brien's work in reviving Auguste Rodin's fortunes by telling ITV Sport: "He's the only man that could do it.

"I've seen him get horses back. There's been horses that have run bad in the Guineas and have come back. Roderic O'Connor springs to mind and a few others, even Qualify ran bad in a Guineas and came and won an Oaks. Aidan can just do things."

Moore added: "This horse has a great pedigree, he's always shown he's a good horse.

"As Aidan says, everyone does such a good job at home and everything went smooth today."

Jockey Ryan Moore riding Auguste Rodin (L) beats jockey Kevin Stott on King Of Steel (R) in the Derby
AFP

The result meant jockey Frankie Dettori, riding Arrest, was denied victory in his final Derby before retirement.

There had been concerns the Derby, the premier race of the English flat season, would be targeted by animal rights activists and police did make two arrests during the race itself.

One protester did make it onto the track but was held before the horses reached that part of the course.

Earlier Saturday, police arrested 19 people ahead of the race after the rights group Animal Rising vowed to defy a court injunction and disrupt the blue-riband event.

Surrey Police reported the arrests in areas around the Epsom racecourse, near London, in the hours building up to one of British sport's highest-profile fixtures.

Mentions
Horse racingEpsom DownsAuguste RodinO'Brien Aidan
Related Articles
Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review
Churchill Downs announces measures to improve horse safety
Lord Miles scratched from Kentucky Derby as trainer suspended
Show more
Horse racing
Protester runs onto track as 31 arrested over Epsom Derby disruption
Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested
Trainer blames Grand National protesters for horse's death
Grand National: muted event for UK bookmakers amid cost-of-living crisis
BHA analysing horse deaths at Grand National and condemns protesters
Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National
Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory
Sire du Berlais captures Stayers' Hurdles crown at Cheltenham
Energumene retains Champion Chase at Cheltenham for Brighton owner Bloom
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open