Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Late Dumfries goal snatches point for 10-man Netherlands against Hungary

Late Dumfries goal snatches point for 10-man Netherlands against Hungary

Hungary and Netherlands played out a draw
Hungary and Netherlands played out a drawČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Marcel van Dorst
The Netherlands struck late to rescue a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) to end a run of nine straight H2H victories in this fixture for Ronald Koeman’s side.

The visitors immediately took control of the ball and tried to assert their authority on the game, but they were frustrated by a succession of fouls from the Hungarians as the game threatened to bubble over.

Despite the Netherlands’ early dominance, it was the hosts who came closest to opening the scoring with their first real attack of the game when Roland Sallai was found at the edge of the area from a corner, but his curling effort smacked the outside of the post.

Sallai continued to be a thorn in the side of the Dutch, and he pounced to open the scoring just after the half-hour mark. Zsolt Nagy showed his pace to break free on the left and his deep cross found the Galatasaray forward all alone at the back post to lash home from close range.

Sallai opened the scoring for Hungary
Sallai opened the scoring for HungaryČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Marcel van Dorst

A bizarre mix-up from a Hungary goal-kick allowed the Netherlands the chance of an indirect free-kick from 10 yards out just before the break, but Cody Gakpo was denied as his powerful effort couldn’t find its way through the mass of Hungarian bodies on the goal line.

Ronald Koeman’s needed an improvement after the break, and the Oranje responded by increasing the tempo after the break as they looked to force an equaliser, but Denzel Dumfries’ cross just evaded the outstretched leg of Joshua Zirkzee for what would have been a tap-in.

Substitute Brian Brobbey had a great chance to level with 10 minutes to go when he headed wide, before captain Virgil van Dijk picked up two quick-fire bookings and was duly sent off as the Dutch started to lose their discipline.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Despite that, the visitors did find an equaliser on 83 minutes when Dumfries showed great desire to thump home a header from Gakpo’s free-kick to silence the crowd.

The draw leaves Hungary in third in Group A3, some three points behind the Netherlands, who trail Germany by two points at the summit, denting the Oranje’s chances of topping their UNL group for the third time in four editions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueNetherlandsHungary
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Ronald Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Show more
Football
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland
Ukraine battle past Georgia to claim first win of Nations League campaign
Wasteful Turkey seal narrow win over Montenegro to go top of Nations League group
'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace Rodri, says Spain's De la Fuente
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings