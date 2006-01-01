Seven must-watch games during the latest international break

The national teams return to the pitch on Thursday, October 10th for the latest round of fixtures. While the clubs rest, the international calendar has big matches around Europe and important duels in South American qualifying for the World Cup.

Flashscore has put together a list of the seven most anticipated matches in international football this coming week. Check them out below and make a note in your diary.

In recent years, Italy and Belgium have played each other in the quarter-finals of the European Championship and in the third-place play-off in the Nations League. Again in the Nations League, the teams meet in different kinds of form.

The Azzurri will be looking to build on the great impression they made in September, when they thrashed France in Paris. Belgium, on the other hand, have seen the mood worsen after captain Kevin De Bruyne publicly complained about his teammates' behaviour. The star player will not be on the pitch because he is recovering from a thigh injury.

Group standings Flashscore

Competition: Nations League A (Round 3)

Date: October 10th

Stadium: Rome Olimpico

Lionel Messi's return is Argentina's greatest asset if they are to maintain their lead at the top of the qualifiers, which was under threat after their defeat to Colombia in the last round. The Albiceleste are fighting to avoid a negative record: they haven't lost two games in a row since 2016.

Venezuela, on the other hand, had poor results in the last international break, but they still have a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in their history. In addition, Vinotinto have a strong record in the cauldron of Maturin, where they are unbeaten in the competition.

Messi back for Argentina after injury in Copa America final Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Competition: World Cup Qualifiers (Round 9)

Date: October 10th

Stadium: Monumental de Maturín

The clash may not appear a blockbuster one, but this is the first time Hungary and the Netherlands have met in the main round of a tournament. And the last time they met was quite some time ago: in October 2013 when the Dutch ran out 8-1 winners.

Netherlands face Hungary in the Nations League ANP / KOEN VAN WEEL

Competition: Nations League A (Round 3)

Date: October 11th

Stadium: Puskás Arena

Denmark were disappointing in the European Championship, but they've won two in a row since the start of the Nations League. Even though they were full of absentees, Spain continue to attract the attention of the footballing world, especially with their youngster Lamine Yamal. There's no shortage of ingredients to expect a good game in Murcia, and the clash is a big one at the top of the group.

Group standings Flashscore

Competition: Nations League A (Round 3)

Date: October 12th

Stadium: Nueva Condomina (Murcia)

Although far from their best form, Belgium are involved in another great match in this international break. The new generation led by Domenico Tedesco will have another chance to show that they are still one of the continent's top teams, against a France side without Mbappe or Griezmann.

Like Italy vs Belgium, this is a head-to-head with plenty of history in recent years: semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, semi-final of the 2020/21 Nations League and round of 16 of UEFA EURO 2024.

Without Mbappé or Griezmann, Dembélé is one of France's hopes MAXIME GRUSS/Hans Lucas via AFP

Competition: Nations League A (Round 4)

Date: October 14th

Stadium: King Baldwin

In September, the Netherlands and Germany played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. With both teams now level on points, the match in Munich should be crucial in determining the leader of Group 3.

Competition: Nations League A (Round 4)

Date: October 14th

Stadium: Allianz Arena

The victory over Ecuador wasn't enough to prevent the demanding Brazilian fans from booing the Selecao in September. Without Neymar or Vinicius Junior, Dorival Junior has the task of pleasing the Brasilia crowd against the last-placed team in the qualifiers, who come into this round of matches without a win.

Dorival Júnior is under pressure Rafael Ribeiro/CBF

Competition: World Cup Qualifiers (Round 10)

Date: October 15th

Stadium: Mané Garrincha