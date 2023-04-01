'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. 'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz
'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz
Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-,1 6-4, 6-2 demolition
Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-,1 6-4, 6-2 demolition
Reuters
Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) delivered a confident self-assessment in his first Grand Slam as the top seed after booking his fourth-round spot on Friday, saying he was the complete article.

Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-,1 6-4, 6-2 demolition to set up a fourth-round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

"I am a complete player," Alcaraz told a press conference when asked his strongest point as a player.

"I would say the stronger thing that I have on court is push to the limit. I push the opponent to the limit every time."

Alcaraz became the youngest world number one when he was 19 last year. He is also the youngest top seed in Paris since Bjorn Borg back in 1976.

"I am over there, every point, playing great points and I don't lose the focus," he said.

The Spaniard has already got one Grand Slam after winning the US Open last year and is the favourite to lift the trophy on the Parisian clay.

He said his previous French Open in 2022 where he lost in the last eight as well as his US Open title run had started worse than this year's French Open.

"The US Open, I was more in trouble (in the first week), as well. Some really, really tough matches at the beginning. It was really tough for me."

Mentions
Alcaraz CarlosTennisFrench Open
Related Articles
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz pummels Denis Shapovalov to reach fourth round
Updated
Sabalenka and Djokovic hoping to steer clear of controversy on day six of French Open
Carlos Alcaraz sees off Taro Daniel to reach third round of French Open
Show more
Tennis
'Nothing matters': Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm
Tennis Tracker: Champion Swiatek and runner-up Ruud aim for spots in French Open last 16
Rafael Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Elena Rybakina still adjusting to clay as French Open title bid continues
Elina Svitolina thinks of Ukranian soldies after handshake refusal in Russian Blinkova win
Djokovic survives Davidovich Fokina battle to reach fourth round
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka skips French Open presser citing mental health reasons
'Take responsibility': Technical director slams French players after dismal campaign
WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events back
Most Read
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Creaking Novak Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Transfer News LIVE: Lingard leaves Forest as Mac Allister closes in on Liverpool switch