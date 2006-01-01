Iga Swiatek adds Naomi Osaka's former coach Fissette to her team

World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has added Belgian Wim Fissette, a former coach to top-ranked players like Naomi Osaka (27), Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka to her team, the Pole said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the five-times Grand Slam champion had parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after three years.

Wiktorowski had joined Swiatek's team before the 2022 season and had been with her during four of her five Grand Slam wins, including three French Open victories.

"I'm happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team," Swiatek said on social media platform X.

"As you know, I'm preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I'm working, operating and making decisions with this approach.

"I want to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It's always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we're off to a good start and I can't wait to compete soon."