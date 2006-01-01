Advertisement
  3. World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski

World number one Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Wiktorowski

The world's highest-ranked tennis player Iga Swiatek (23) has parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after three years, the French Open champion said on Friday.

Wiktorowski, who previously coached Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, joined Swiatek's team before the 2022 season and has been with her during four of her five Grand Slam wins, including three French Open victories.

"Our main goal was to become the number one player in the world and coach Wiktorowski was the one who said it first," Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

"Coach, thank you, I wish you all the best."

Poland's Swiatek, who lost in the US Open quarter-finals last month, said she was in talks with some non-Polish coaches to replace Wiktorowski.

