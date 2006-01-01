Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. India unclear about Mohammed Shami return date after knee issue

India unclear about Mohammed Shami return date after knee issue

Shami hasn't played for India since 2023
Shami hasn't played for India since 2023Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami (34) has sustained a knee problem while building up fitness after heel surgery and the team is unsure if he can return in time for next month's tour of Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

Shami has not played for the national team since the 50-overs World Cup final against Australia last year and was close to full fitness before being ruled out of the three-test series against New Zealand that begins on Wednesday.

"To be honest, right now it's pretty difficult for us to take a call on him. Whether he would be fit for this series or the Australia series," Rohit told reporters.

"He recently had a setback. He had a swelling in his knee, which was quite unusual... We're keeping our fingers crossed.

"We want him to be 100% fit more than anything else. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia. That's not going to be the right decision for us."

India head to Australia for five tests beginning on November 22nd and Rohit said he was hopeful about Shami's participation.

"The physios, the trainers and the doctors have set a roadmap for Shami. He's supposed to play a couple of games before he plays an international match," Rohit said.

"We'll see where he's at after this New Zealand series and then take a call at what stage of the Australia tour he will be fit for us."

Rohit said he was looking forward to the challenge of facing New Zealand after a 2-0 sweep in the Bangladesh series.

Another series victory will be India's 19th on the trot since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012.

"For us, each team brings different challenges. We've played a lot of cricket against New Zealand, we know their players as well as their strengths and weaknesses," Rohit added.

"But I've said this many times, what's important for us is that what we do better in this series than we did in the last.

"We'll try not to focus too much on the opposition. We'll try to focus more on ourselves."

Mentions
CricketMohammed ShamiNew ZealandAustraliaIndia
Related Articles
Big blow for Australia as Cameron Green to miss India series with spinal surgery
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand's Latham expects pace to be a factor in India series opener
Pakistan make four changes for second England test as Babar Azam gets dropped
England captain Ben Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka
Australia edge India to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
Dominant England crush Scotland by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup
Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2025 season
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings