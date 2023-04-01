Injured Nick Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw

Injured Nick Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw
Kyrgios has had an injury-blighted 2023
Nick Kyrgios (28) was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers.

The Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted 2023 and said last month "the stars would need to align" for him to be fit for next month's Grand Slam.

Kyrgios's agent was unable to provide immediate comment.

Twice champion Rafa Nadal was named in the draw, having recently confirmed he will play at the warmup Brisbane International after a long injury lay-off.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title in the women's singles, which will see former champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber making their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.

