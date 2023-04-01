Injured Tiger Woods to miss British Open to continue recovery from surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Injured Tiger Woods to miss British Open to continue recovery from surgery
Injured Tiger Woods to miss British Open to continue recovery from surgery
Tiger Woods also withdrew from the Masters in April
Tiger Woods also withdrew from the Masters in April
Profimedia
Tiger Woods (47) will miss next month's British Open at the Royal Liverpool course as the American star recovers from surgery.

Woods withdrew from the third round of the Masters in April due to injury and will not return in time for the British Open.

Woods said he suffered plantar fasciitis at the Masters and then had a subtalar fusion procedure in New York to address a problem caused by a previous fracture of a bone in his ankle joint.

The 15-time major winner did not compete in the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May or this week's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods won a third British Open title at Royal Liverpool in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

But British Open organisers have confirmed Woods will not make an emotional return to the Hoylake course in July.

"We have been advised that Tiger won't be playing at Royal Liverpool," an R&A spokesman said.

"We wish him all the best with his recovery."

Woods missed the cut in the 150th British Open at St Andrews last year.

His withdrawal from the latest edition will place further scrutiny on whether he will return to golf.

Before the Masters this year, Woods suggested it could be the last time he was able to compete at Augusta National.

In February 2021, he feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Mentions
GolfWoods Tiger
Related Articles
Williams sisters own first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Top-ranked amateur female golfer Rose Zhang announces decision to turn professional
Show more
Golf
Wyndham Clark uses newfound confidence to take US Open by surprise
Rory McIlroy struggles while Wyndham Clark shines as US Open second round gets underway
Updated
Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick records hole-in-one at US Open
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lead US Open with record 62s, Dustin Johnson in pursuit
Updated
Resurgent Rickie Fowler enjoys record start to US Open at Los Angeles Country Club
US Justice Department to investigate PGA Tour & LIV Golf pact, according to reports
LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Dustin Johnson
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United
US senators urge Justice Department to closely scrutinize PGA & LIV golf deal
Rory McIlroy seeing 'big steps of progress' in his game ahead of US Open bid
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea progressing in Caicedo talks, Bayern in talks for Walker
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24