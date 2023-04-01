Williams sisters own first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league

Serena Williams (L) and husband Alexis Ohanian (R) are owners of the first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new virtual golf league
Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and Reddit creator Alexis Ohanian will own the first team in TGL, the new virtual golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The league announced Thursday that Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) will be the first of six teams in the TGL, a partnership between the PGA Tour and Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports.

The TGL is set to stage tech-golf combined made-for-television events on Monday nights starting next January at a specially built venue in Florida.

The 18-hole matches would feature three-golfer teams making virtual drives with chipping and putting staged in an arena atmosphere.

Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, is also the founding investor in Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

"We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans," said Ohanian, whose wife is pregnant with the couple's second child.

"Serena and I are delighted that Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they are both owners in this club as well - as is the little one on the way.

