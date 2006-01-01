Advertisement
  3. Iran’s Esteghlal hire former South Africa and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane as manager

Mosimane at Al Ahly
Mosimane at Al AhlyKHALED ELFIQI / EPA / Profimedia
South African coaching legend Pitso Mosimane (60) has officially been appointed as the new manager of Esteghlal, a top team in Iran's elite league.

After his contract with Saudi Arabian club Abha ended, the former Al Ahly and South African national team coach will continue his career in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Mosimane takes over from Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, who managed the Capital Blues for only 18 days following Javad Nekounam's departure.

MT Sports Marketing & management is delighted to confirm the appointment of coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team at Esteghlal FC playing in the Persian Gulf Pro League,” a statement from his management company read on Instagram.

Mosimane will take the reins at the Iranian Super Club, supported by his technical team of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

Currently, Esteghlal FC find themselves in a mid-table league position of 10th out of 16 clubs, after 6 games. The club is also chasing continental glory, in the AFC Champions League, this season after finishing as runners-up in the national league last season.”

After stepping down as head coach of the South African national team, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Mamelodi Sundowns, where he led the club to five top-flight titles in South Africa.

He then joined Egyptian side Al Ahly from 2020 to 2022, where he helped the team secure back-to-back CAF Champions League titles and one Egyptian Premier League trophy.

Esteghlal FC is a very big club in the Gulf region, with a long and illustrious history. The two Asian Champions League stars on top of their badge tell you what kind of club this is,” said Mosimane.

Their last trophy was won in 2022, and we can believe their fans are hungry for glory once again. The challenge that awaits us is steep, but it is our privilege to lead such a prolific club.

I would like to thank the club leadership for placing their trust in us. We are ready to get to work.”

At Esteghlal, Mosimane will get to manage DR Congo international and former Chelsea star Gael Kakuta as well as Brazilian defender Raphael Silva.

The South African will make his debut when Esteghlala host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Tuesday’s AFC Champions League encounter at the Azadi Stadium.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrican footballEsteghlal TEH
