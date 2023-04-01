Irish FA deny making formal contract offer to Pauw before parting ways

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Irish FA deny making formal contract offer to Pauw before parting ways
Irish FA deny making formal contract offer to Pauw before parting ways
Pauw didn't have her contract renewed
Pauw didn't have her contract renewed
Reuters
Ireland FA chief Jonathan Hill said they did not make a formal offer to renew Vera Pauw's contract ahead of the Women's World Cup and that a post-tournament review had flagged "recurring themes" relating to her approach to training and conditioning.

Dutch coach Pauw, who was appointed in 2019, led Ireland to their first major tournament this year in Australia and New Zealand, where they exited in the group stage.

Following its review, the FAI said they would not renew her contract, which expired at the end of last month.

Pauw said on August 31 that she had begun talks with the FAI over a new contract in March and that they had "committed to issuing an offer" before reconsidering their position.

"At no point was a contract offer ever presented to Vera," chief executive Hill told reporters on Thursday.

"Conversations did not progress to a point where a formal offer was made to Vera... and in advance of the World Cup, we decided to pause discussions."

Hill said the review flagged "recurring themes" such as training methods, the style and nature of sessions and approaches to conditioning and that it was clear Pauw would not change her "fundamental approach".

"Vera was very clear, consistent and open in stating, not just to us but also to her staff and players, that she believed her approach... was absolutely the right one," Hill said. "We feel we need a different and fresh approach."

Pauw had said the FAI's attitude towards her changed after The Athletic published an article in July containing allegations of misconduct during her time as manager of Houston Dash in the US top-flight NWSL, allegations which Pauw strongly denied.

Hill said the article was a "distraction".

"It wasn't the content of the article but the effect of the article," he added. "We believed it was not appropriate to offer a new contract at this point."

Mentions
FootballIreland
Related Articles
Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Show more
Football
Rubiales appears in court to be questioned by judge in sex assault investigation
Everton acquired by American private equity firm 777 Partners in £550m deal
Updated
Rettig succeeds Bierhoff as national team director at troubled German FA
PSG give Lee green light to join South Korea Asian Games squad
Under pressure Klinsmann tells South Korea fans & media to help build 'positive spirit'
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Spanish football's ex-president Luis Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Updated
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings