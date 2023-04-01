Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge
Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach after four years in charge
Pauw led Ireland to their first major tournament
Pauw led Ireland to their first major tournament
Reuters
Vera Pauw's four-year tenure as coach of Republic of Ireland's women's team will end at the end of August after the country's football association (FAI) said on Tuesday it will not offer her a new contract.

Dutch coach Pauw succeeded Colin Bell in September 2019 and led Ireland to their first major tournament at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they exited in the group stage.

Earlier this month, FAI said they would go through a "full and comprehensive review" of the team's World Cup campaign before deciding Pauw's future.

After a lengthy meeting of the FAI board on Tuesday, it decided Pauw's contract will not be extended after it expires at the end of the month.

"On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future," Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive, said in a statement cited by RTE.

"In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 where our women's team made history and inspired a nation."

Ireland will host Northern Ireland in the Women's Nations League on September 23 in Dublin.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenIreland
Related Articles
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Ireland's Vera Pauw insists she takes charge despite skipper's intervention
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in Fati talks, Al Arabi on Verratti tail
Updated
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani skips training to force through PSG move
Postecoglou defends selection after Spurs crash out of League Cup
Wolves' O'Neil expects midfielder Matheus Nunes to stay at club
Manchester City's Erling Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award
American icon Megan Rapinoe to play final game for USA in a friendly next month
Brighton acquire talented midfielder Carlos Baleba from French side Lille
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk charged by FA after Newcastle red card
Arsenal sign Women's World Cup winning defender Laia Codina from Barcelona
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in Fati talks, Al Arabi on Verratti tail
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win over Laura Siegemund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |