Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani speed into Olympic doubles final

Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani speed into Olympic doubles final

Errani and Paolini celebrate reaching the final
Errani and Paolini celebrate reaching the finalReuters
Women's doubles pair Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) eased past Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, to ensure a first tennis medal for Italy since 1924.

The straight-sets victory offered some comfort for world number five Paolini after she was knocked out in the third round of the singles by unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Five-time Grand Slam women's doubles champion Errani caught Muchova by surprise with an under-arm serve on match point as the Italians clinched victory in just over an hour.

Paolini and Errani, who lost in the French Open final at the same venue in June, will face the winner of the other semi between Spain's Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes and Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, who are competing as neutral athletes.

Another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti, faces world number two Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semi-finals later on Friday.

Mentions
TennisErrani SaraPaolini JasmineMuchova KarolinaNoskova LindaOlympic Games
Related Articles
Italy's Paolini blames lack of focus for early Olympics singles exit
Italy's Paolini hunting medals at Paris Olympics and selfie with Nadal
Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Brutal Carlos Alcaraz destroys Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final
Updated
Victoria Azarenka to face Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Washington quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Musetti in semi-finals after Alcaraz seals final berth
Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Andy Murray career ends after Olympic doubles defeat to Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz
Updated
Alcaraz energised by playing for the flag after seeing off Paul
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer, Biles wins gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Teddy Riner clinches historic judo gold, Spain into football semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings