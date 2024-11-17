Advertisement
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Italy recover from half-time deficit to battle past Georgia

Italy recover from half-time deficit to battle past Georgia

Reuters
Italy's players celebrate their victory
Italy's players celebrate their victoryANDREAS SOLARO / AFP
Italy recovered from a poor start to earn a hard-fought 20-17 win over Georgia in Genoa on Sunday, after the visitors let slip an 11-point half-time lead.

After last weekend's 50-18 loss to Argentina, the Italians were desperate to impress, and they have had Georgia on their minds since losing the last meeting between the sides in 2022.

Italy lost captain Michele Lamaro through injury after two minutes and the game remained scoreless until a Paolo Garbisi penalty in the 22nd minute but Georgia responded immediately with a try from Akaki Tabutsaze, converted by Luka Matkava.

The sides traded penalties before Georgian Davit Niniashvili collected a kick inside his own half and set off on a mazy run, beating three Italian defenders before releasing captain Vasil Lobzhanidze to score under the posts.

Matkava converted again but Italy's recovery began in the 53rd minute with a penalty try for an intentional knock-on by Tabutsaze who was also sent to the sin bin.

Italy hit the front 10 minutes later when they crossed the try line for the first time after Alessandro Fusco squeezed through a gap and Garbisi went over to put the home side three points ahead.

Matt Gallagher missed his second penalty of the match to leave the game on a knife edge heading into the final minutes, but Italy emerged with confidence restored before they take on New Zealand next Saturday in their final November Test.

