Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Italy's Alice D'Amato claims historic balance beam gold, Simone Biles finishes fifth

Italy's Alice D'Amato claims historic balance beam gold, Simone Biles finishes fifth

Updated
Italy's Alice D'Amato with her medal
Italy's Alice D'Amato with her medalProfimedia
Italian gymnast Alice D'Amato (21) emerged as the surprise champion on the balance beam at the Paris Olympics on Monday after favourite Simone Biles (27) surprisingly fell off the 10cm wide apparatus during the final to finish out of the medals.

With a clean routine devoid of any major errors, D'Amato earned 14.366 points, enough to win her gold.

Zhou Yaqin of China made a solid start to her routine but she had to bend over and grab the beam with both hands during her jump sequence to prevent herself from falling. Despite the error, she clinched silver with 14.100 points.

D'Amato's compatriot Manila Esposito finished third, 0.1 of a point behind her Chinese rival.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, was one of four finalists to fall off the apparatus on Monday.

The American, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a four-time world champion on the balance beam, finished a disappointing fifth with 13.100.

The 27-year-old was had been expected to perform a sequence featuring handspring layout-layout but and she aborted the series after the first layout and loud gasps could be heard around Bercy Arena as she lost her balance and slipped off.

Biles' teammate Sunisa Lee, the 2020 all around Olympic champion, crashed to the mat during her flight sequence and finished sixth.

"It was just crazy to kind of see how everybody was going down like that," Lee said. "But I think it's just because there's just so much pressure. You could feel the tension in the room."

Lee said the absence of music in the background during the balance beam final and an eerily quiet crowd who was shushing attempts to cheer had unnerved some gymnasts

"Me and Simone were like, 'why are they shushing? Like we're just trying to cheer," Lee said.

Mentions
Olympic GamesGymnastics
Related Articles
China's 'king of parallel bars' Zou retains title at Paris Games
Updated
Simone Biles looking to become joint-most decorated female Olympian of all time
Ireland's McClenaghan wins historic Olympic pommel horse gold
Show more
Gymnastics
With four medals in gymnastics, Simone Biles proud of Paris achievement
Simone Biles stunned by Rebeca Andrade in floor final at Paris Games
Updated
Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins men's horizontal bar final for third gold medal
Yulo wins historic gold for Philippines with floor exercise title
Simone Biles wins women's vault gold to claim 10th career Olympic medal
Biles hunts 10th Olympic medal in vault showdown with Brazil's Andrade
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Djokovic hails Olympic gold as his greatest sporting achievement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings