Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: When is the fight and where can you watch it?

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: When is the fight and where can you watch it?

Flashscore UK Staff
Mike Tyson, Ryan Clark and Jake Paul pose onstage during a press conference
Mike Tyson, Ryan Clark and Jake Paul pose onstage during a press conferenceErik Pendzich / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Boxing icon Iron Mike Tyson (58) makes his in-ring return against YouTuber Jake Paul (27) this month in a bout set to capture the attention of world, fight fan or not.

The pairing of these two fighters has ignited both excitement and skepticism.

While Paul has made significant strides in the boxing world, challenging established names from the MMA world such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, the younger brother of fellow internet celebrity (and WWE superstar) Logan Paul has come in for plenty of criticism for picking perceived "past-their-best" opponents, athletes with minimal pro boxing experience or even lower level counterparts such as Tommy Fury.

Tyson v Paul Tale of the Tape
Tyson v Paul Tale of the TapeFlashscore

On the other side of the coin, Tyson's legendary status as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time adds an undeniable allure to this matchup but also raises questions about the safety and sensibility of a spectacle that's set to catch the eyes of millions around the world.

'Iron Mike' is a two-time heavyweight champion and reigned as undisputed champion between 1987 and 1990.

Here's all you need to know about this strange yet intriguing matchup between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

When is Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson?

November 15th, 2024.

The event is due to start at around 1:00 GMT on Saturday, November 16th.

The main event expected to begin just at close to 4:00 GMT.

Where is it taking place?

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The stadium boasts a capacity of 80,000 spectators, with promoters hoping to sell upwards of 60,000 tickets.

What are the fighter's professional records?

Mike Tyson has 50 wins in 56 sanctioned bouts, with 44 coming by way of knockout.

Jake Paul has a record 11 fights and 10 wins, seven coming via KO.

Where can you watch the fight?

The event will be a first foray into live PPV boxing for streaming giant Netflix, who hold the rights to broadcast the event.

The fight night will not be available on regular television.

Who's on the undercard?

The Paul v Tyson undercard boasts three world title fights, with the standout being the highly anticipated co-main event rematch between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano for the undisputed light-welterweight title.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - heavyweight (8x2min rounds)

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano II - undisputed light-welterweight title (10x2min rounds)

Mario Barrios v Abel Ramos - WBC welterweight title (12x3min rounds)

Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool - WBO super-middleweight title (10x2min rounds)

Lucas Bahdi v Corey Marksman - lightweight (10x2min rounds)

Bruce Carrington v Dana Coolwell - featherweight (8x3min rounds)

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes - middleweight (6x3min rounds)

What are the exhibition rules for the main event?

The Texas Athletic Commission has sanctioned the Tyson v Paul fight as a professional bout with the following stipulations:

- Eight two-minute rounds

- 14-ounce gloves as opposed to traditional 10-ounce usually worn

- Knockouts allowed

- Winner will be determined after eight rounds

These modifications are in place to ensure a safe and exciting fight, considering Mike Tyson's age and the unique nature of this matchup.

Follow all the build-up and reaction to Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson with Flashscore.

Mentions
BoxingMike TysonJake PaulAmanda SerranoKatie TaylorCombat Sports
Related Articles
Paul and Tyson look set to shake the boxing world in controversial bout
Conor Benn cleared of doping offences after 'toughest fight of my life'
'Iron Mike' Tyson rolling back the years with return to ring against Jake Paul
Show more
Boxing
'I believe it's my time': Fury expects to knock out Usyk in heavyweight title rematch
Bakhram Murtazaliev punishes Tim Tszyu to retain IBF super welterweight crown
Artur Beterbiev crowned undisputed light-heavyweight world champion
Tyson Fury vows to go 'destroy mode' in rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
'Whoever pays me the most': Dubois wants Joshua or Usyk rematch
Joshua insists boxing career 'far from over' after Dubois defeat
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings