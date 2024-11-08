Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: When is the fight and where can you watch it?

Boxing icon Iron Mike Tyson (58) makes his in-ring return against YouTuber Jake Paul (27) this month in a bout set to capture the attention of world, fight fan or not.

The pairing of these two fighters has ignited both excitement and skepticism.

While Paul has made significant strides in the boxing world, challenging established names from the MMA world such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Mike Perry, the younger brother of fellow internet celebrity (and WWE superstar) Logan Paul has come in for plenty of criticism for picking perceived "past-their-best" opponents, athletes with minimal pro boxing experience or even lower level counterparts such as Tommy Fury.

Tyson v Paul Tale of the Tape Flashscore

On the other side of the coin, Tyson's legendary status as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time adds an undeniable allure to this matchup but also raises questions about the safety and sensibility of a spectacle that's set to catch the eyes of millions around the world.

'Iron Mike' is a two-time heavyweight champion and reigned as undisputed champion between 1987 and 1990.

Here's all you need to know about this strange yet intriguing matchup between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

When is Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson?

November 15th, 2024.

The event is due to start at around 1:00 GMT on Saturday, November 16th.

The main event expected to begin just at close to 4:00 GMT.

Where is it taking place?

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The stadium boasts a capacity of 80,000 spectators, with promoters hoping to sell upwards of 60,000 tickets.

What are the fighter's professional records?

Mike Tyson has 50 wins in 56 sanctioned bouts, with 44 coming by way of knockout.

Jake Paul has a record 11 fights and 10 wins, seven coming via KO.

Where can you watch the fight?

The event will be a first foray into live PPV boxing for streaming giant Netflix, who hold the rights to broadcast the event.

The fight night will not be available on regular television.

Who's on the undercard?

The Paul v Tyson undercard boasts three world title fights, with the standout being the highly anticipated co-main event rematch between Ireland's Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano for the undisputed light-welterweight title.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - heavyweight (8x2min rounds)

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano II - undisputed light-welterweight title (10x2min rounds)

Mario Barrios v Abel Ramos - WBC welterweight title (12x3min rounds)

Shadasia Green v Melinda Watpool - WBO super-middleweight title (10x2min rounds)

Lucas Bahdi v Corey Marksman - lightweight (10x2min rounds)

Bruce Carrington v Dana Coolwell - featherweight (8x3min rounds)

Neeraj Goyat v Whindersson Nunes - middleweight (6x3min rounds)

What are the exhibition rules for the main event?

The Texas Athletic Commission has sanctioned the Tyson v Paul fight as a professional bout with the following stipulations:

- Eight two-minute rounds

- 14-ounce gloves as opposed to traditional 10-ounce usually worn

- Knockouts allowed

- Winner will be determined after eight rounds

These modifications are in place to ensure a safe and exciting fight, considering Mike Tyson's age and the unique nature of this matchup.

Follow all the build-up and reaction to Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson with Flashscore.