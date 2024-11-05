'Iron Mike' Tyson rolling back the years with return to ring against Jake Paul

Paul walks onto a stage with Tyson as the backdrop

Boxing legend Mike Tyson (58) and social media influencer Jake Paul (27) are set to fight it out in Texas on November 15th.

The bout was originally set to take place in July earlier this year, but Tyson was forced to reschedule after an ulcer flare.

Heads in the sporting and entertainment worlds spun at the initial announcement of the fight, given 'Iron Mike' is approaching 60 years of age.

Paul is perhaps in his physical prime, however.

That said, commentary around the eye-catching fight has been a mix of "Tyson's too old" and "Jake is going to get himself killed".

The latter being hyperbolic in nature, but it certainly conveys the right sentiment when you look at both fighters' records.

Conversations on whether Paul's career in boxing can be considered legitimate and Tyson's age aside, it has been confirmed the bout will be officially recognised and will appear on both fighters' records.

It will also be Paul's debut at heavyweight - of which Tyson is the former undisputed champion.

Tyson

The career of 'Iron Mike' speaks for itself. He made his professional boxing debut in 1985 by knocking out Hector Merced after 107 seconds.

Less than a year later, at the age of 20, Tyson knocked out WBC champion Trevor Berbick for his first title.

Over the next two years, he would add the WBA title and IBF belt, and defend the WBC title, making him the first boxer in history to hold all three at once.

Tyson holds up two of the three heavyweight championship belts Jeff Robbins / ČTK / AP

In 1988, Tyson would bring 38-year-old Larry Holmes out of retirement for an eye-catching fight and knocked him out for (roughly) a £2 million purse.

'Iron Mike' suffered his first defeat in 1990, to James Douglas, making his record a still frankly ridiculous 37-1 at the time.

Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and would spend the following three years in prison.

He would later go on to win the WBC and WBA titles once more before suffering a decline in his performances, partaking in a few exhibitions, and retiring with a record of 50-6.

Paul

Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul first stepped into the ring in 2018 to fight fellow social media influencer Deji Olatunji, younger brother of KSI, which he won via TKO after five rounds.

Over the last six years, Paul has almost exclusively fought athletes from various disciplines, mainly MMA, who fancied trying their hands at boxing.

Paul punches bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry Julio Aguilar / Getty Images via AFP

While these victories aren't to be sniffed at, questions have been raised over the legitimacy of them as professional matches.

But Paul has now fought in 11 boxing matches that have been sanctioned as professional, with a record of 10-1.

And that one defeat is notable going into his clash with 'Iron Mike' as that was to Tommy Fury, brother of 'Gypsy King' Tyson, who is the only pure boxer he's fought to date.

The bookies' favourite

While Tyson's record is hugely impressive, his last meaningful victory was in 1996 - the year before Paul was born.

'The Problem Child' is 31 years younger than 'Iron Mike', and, at 27, he is probably at his physical peak.

There has been talk about how Jake will "get himself killed" by stepping into the ring with Tyson, but that narrative isn't being followed by the bookies.

All of the major bookmakers have Paul as the favourite to win, ranging from odds of 2/5 to 1/3 while Tyson is between 2/1 and 11/4 (As of October 26th).

There is, however, an ace up the sleeve of 'Iron Mike' in the form of his ability to deliver knockout blows; 44 of his 50 wins were by KO or TKO.

Should Tyson be able to deal a couple of strong blows to Paul, it's very possible the youngster could kiss the canvas in Texas.

Follow the fight with Flashscore!