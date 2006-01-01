Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Japan star Hideki Matsuyama reportedly robbed after Paris Olympics

Japan star Hideki Matsuyama reportedly robbed after Paris Olympics

Matsuyama had his wallet stolen following the Olympics
Matsuyama had his wallet stolen following the OlympicsReuters
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (32) and his team were robbed during a stopover in London while heading to the first leg of the PGA Tour playoffs after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The former Masters champion told Golf Digest Japan that he had his wallet stolen and the passports and visas of his caddie Shota Hayato and coach Mikihito Kuromiya were also taken.

World number 12 Matsuyama told the website that Hayato and Kuromiya have returned to Japan and are working to get their documents reissued.

The earliest they will be able to travel to the United States will be for the August 29th-September 1st season-ending Tour Championship.

"There's a chance they'll make it, but we have to go into it thinking it's close to zero," Matsuyama told Golf Digest.

Representatives for Matsuyama and the PGA Tour did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to confirm reports of the robbery.

Matsuyama secured Japan's first Olympic medal in men's golf in Paris.

Videos online showed Matsuyama warming up at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where he is scheduled to play the opening two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

The top 50 finishers move on to the August 22nd-25th BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, from where the top 30 go on to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Mentions
GolfMatsuyama Hideki
Related Articles
American Scheffler pips Great Britain's Fleetwood to dramatic Olympic golf title
Matsuyama into tie for Olympic lead with Schauffele and GB's Fleetwood
Japan's flawless Hideki Matsuyama leads with Xander Schauffele close
Show more
Golf
Xander Schauffele tries to forget Paris heartbreak as PGA play-offs begin
Keegan Bradley names Brandt Snedeker second US vice captain for Ryder Cup
England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses
Graeme McDowell suspended by LIV Golf for violating anti-doping policy
New Zealand's Lydia Ko wins women's golf gold to complete Olympic medal set
New Zealand's Ko shares lead with Swiss Metraux heading into final round
Swiss Metraux grabs second-round lead as home star Boutier stalls
Bright start for Boutier boosts French hopes in Olympic women's golf
Reigning champion Nelly Korda hoping to bounce back at Olympics
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool in talks for Mamardashvili, Arsenal closing in on Merino
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's role in Super Cup against Atalanta
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
Kylian Mbappe making Real Madrid debut as starter against Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings