Javier Aguirre named Mexico head coach for third time

Javier Aguirre took Mexico to the knockout stages of the 2002 and 2010 World Cups

Javier Aguirre (65) was appointed head coach of Mexico's national football team on Monday, replacing Jaime Lozano who was sacked this month after a disappointing Copa America group-stage exit, the country's football federation (FMF) said.

The move comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and the United States.

It will be Aguirre's third stint in charge of the side having taken Mexico to the knockout stages of the 2002 and 2010 World Cups and winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009.

Barcelona reserve team manager Rafael Marquez was named Aguirre's main assistant coach.

The length of Aguirre's contract was not specified.

"Both are undisputed leaders with distinct personal styles," said men's national team director Duilio Davino.

"Aguirre is characterized by being a leader who guides and convinces his players and coaching staff through his vision and by creating bonds with his team.

"Rafa leads by example, supported by the fact that he was a high-performance footballer in Mexico and Europe."

Aguirre guided Mexico to 38 wins, 12 losses and 11 draws in his previous two coaching stints, a national team record for a manager in charge for at least 34 matches.