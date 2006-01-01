Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Javier Aguirre named Mexico head coach for third time

Javier Aguirre named Mexico head coach for third time

Javier Aguirre took Mexico to the knockout stages of the 2002 and 2010 World Cups
Javier Aguirre took Mexico to the knockout stages of the 2002 and 2010 World CupsReuters
Javier Aguirre (65) was appointed head coach of Mexico's national football team on Monday, replacing Jaime Lozano who was sacked this month after a disappointing Copa America group-stage exit, the country's football federation (FMF) said.

The move comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and the United States.

It will be Aguirre's third stint in charge of the side having taken Mexico to the knockout stages of the 2002 and 2010 World Cups and winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009.

Barcelona reserve team manager Rafael Marquez was named Aguirre's main assistant coach.

The length of Aguirre's contract was not specified.

"Both are undisputed leaders with distinct personal styles," said men's national team director Duilio Davino.

"Aguirre is characterized by being a leader who guides and convinces his players and coaching staff through his vision and by creating bonds with his team.

"Rafa leads by example, supported by the fact that he was a high-performance footballer in Mexico and Europe."

Aguirre guided Mexico to 38 wins, 12 losses and 11 draws in his previous two coaching stints, a national team record for a manager in charge for at least 34 matches.

Mentions
FootballMexicoAguirre Javier
Related Articles
Mexico coach Jaime Lozano sacked after Copa América disappointment
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
Ecuador edge Mexico to Copa América quarter-final spot in dramatic Group B finale
Show more
Football
Hansi Flick looking to bring more direct style to Barcelona next season
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille closing in on Nketiah, United interested in Mazraoui
Updated
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne going nowhere
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham
US women have task cut out in quest for record fifth gold at Olympic Games
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
Midfielder Amadou Onana joins Aston Villa from Everton for £50 million
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille closing in on Nketiah, United interested in Mazraoui
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Pressure builds in Serbia for Nikola Jokic to deliver at Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings