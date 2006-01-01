Ecuador edge Mexico to Copa América quarter-final spot in dramatic Group B finale

Ecuador secured their passage into the Copa América quarter-finals for just the third time in 10 attempts, after a goalless draw with Mexico in Arizona was enough for La Tricolor to book a place in the last-eight to meet reigning champions Argentina.

It was all to play for ahead of kick-off with progression to the knockout stages at stake. Mexico, who knew that only a win would secure progression, got off to a nervy start, with their captain Cesar Montes receiving a booking inside six minutes as tensions were already rising around the State Farm Stadium.

Tempers quickly began to flare as the contest became a stop-start affair, with tackles flying in from both sets of players.

Ecuador soon gained control of the game and created several half-chances, the closest of which came via a Kendry Páez free-kick from a tight angle that almost snuck in at the near post, but Julio Gonzalez managed to scramble across goal and turn it around the woodwork.

However, neither side was able to break the deadlock before half time, with Mexico seriously struggling to create anything going forward - illustrated by their failure to register a shot on target in the first half.

Jaime Lozano’s men emerged a completely different outfit following the restart, with 45 minutes left to prevent an early exit. Cesar Huerta was proving dangerous down their right-flank, and he thought he had won a penalty after his cross clipped the hand of an Ecuador defender, but following a VAR review, it was not deemed worthy of a spot-kick.

Further appeals for a penalty took place minutes later after Gerardo Arteaga was brought down in the box, but once again, a VAR review went Ecuador’s way.

Mexico were knocking on the door with time running out, and only the woodwork denied El Tri from taking the lead as Santiago Gimenez’s effort smashed the post after pouncing on a rebound. Lozano’s men thought they’d won a penalty deep into stoppage-time when the referee pointed to the spot after Guillermo Martinez was brought down, but again VAR favoured Ecuador with the decision being overturned in the 100th minute.

Match stats Flashscore

That would signify the end of the Mexican efforts, as the Ecuador defence held on for a draw which was all they needed to progress to the knockout stage.

A second-place finish sets up a meeting with defending Copa América and world champions Argentina, while Mexico failed to progress from the group stage for just the third time in 11 prior attempts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)