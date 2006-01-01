Head coach Lozano determined to take Mexico to Copa América quarter-finals

Jamie Lozano watching on
Jamie Lozano watching on
Mexico face Ecuador in their final Copa America group-stage match on Sunday and coach Jaime Lozano is determined to get his side through to the next round, claiming they must win as they are 'playing for their lives'.

Mexico, who lost 1-0 to Venezuela, have three points in Group B and must beat Ecuador, also on three, to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"Tomorrow both teams will be playing for their lives, it will be an intense 90 minutes. We know we have to win, it's the result that counts for us, we depend on ourselves, we have to be intelligent," Lozano told the press conference on Saturday.

"The atmosphere is good. I'm calm because of what the team has shown on the pitch and what reassures me is that they are strong," he added.

Mexico vs Ecuador head-to-head record
The coach, who came under fire after the defeat to Venezuela and previous poor performances such as the loss to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League final in March, was asked about his future at the helm.

"The decision (to leave the squad) is not up to me. As a coach you know you need results and we need to pick up points," Lozano added.

Ecuador could reach the last eight on goal difference, while if Mexico win and finish second in Group B, they could face Argentina in the next round.

Group leaders Venezuela are through to the quarter-finals with six points. They will meet Jamaica on Sunday, who are out of the competition after losing to Mexico and Ecuador.

