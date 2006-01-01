Paez makes his mark at Copa América as Ecuador see off Jamaica

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas played host to Jamaica’s second defeat in as many Group D Copa América 2024 games as first-half goals from Piero Hincapie and Kendry Paez secured a 3-1 victory for Ecuador.

With Ecuador one of only two South American teams to never win the Copa América, it was fair to say Felix Sanchez was feeling the heat after La Tri lost their opening match of the tournament for the third consecutive edition.

Here, they started like wounded animals, fighting for every ball and forcing a mistake from the Jamaica backline which allowed 17-year-old Paez to emerge through on goal in a one-on-one, only to show his naivety by chipping over.

Despite being pinned back in their own half, Jamaica could consider themselves unlucky as they fell behind. The ball was filtered out to Hincapie wide on the left and the Bayer Leverkusen man’s cross-cum-shot flicked off Kasey Palmer’s foot and curled remarkably over a helpless Jahmali Waite in goal.

The Reggae Boyz were still without a Copa America goal in seven all-time matches before kick-off, but grew into the game and even tested Alexander Dominguez from range. However, their improvement was undone on the stroke of half-time when referee Cristian Garay pointed to the spot after Greg Leigh handled in the box.

Paez showed confidence to step up and shoulder the weight of his nation, rolling home nonchalantly following a stuttered run-up.

Jamaica boss Heimir Hallgrimsson signalled his intention at the break, making two changes aimed at stemming and overcoming the Ecuadorian tide. They had the desired effect, too, as they pulled one back through West Ham United man Michail Antonio.

He first screamed at Garay following what looked like a handball from Ethan Pinnock’s effort before swivelling and finishing via the post when the ball fell his way.

Much like versus Venezuela in the prior game - a game they lost 2-1 - La Tri looked at sixes and sevens in the closing stages as they invited Jamaica forward. They survived a goal-line clearance, before Garay overruled VAR and remarkably decided not to award Jamaica a late penalty for an infringement similar to the one that had seen one given at the other end.

Eventually, Sanchez's outfit put the game to bed in injury time, when Alan Minda finished off a quick counter.

Mexico are up next for Ecuador, who are looking to reach the knockout stages for the third time in the last four tournaments, while Jamaica will already be out of the competition before the final matchday should El Tri draw with Venezuela later on Wednesday.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Kendry Paez (Ecuador)