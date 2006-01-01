What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?

Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez in their new Uruguay colours

Adidas will dress most of the teams in the 2024 Copa America. The German brand is sponsoring eight teams, while Nike has four, Marathon two and Puma and Reebok just one.

And which uniforms are the coolest? Check out Flashscore's traditional shirt ranking below.

The list takes into account the aesthetic appeal and popularity of the kits on social media.

Ranking of the 2024 Copa América uniforms

Peru's starters (left) and reserves Adidas

The Peruvian shirt has been a classic since 1936, when the Incas unveiled the distinctive red stripe across the chest for the Berlin Olympics.

Adidas' 2024 version maintains the mantle's mystique in the starting kit. Although it's not up to the standard of first kit, the reserve kit is just as good.

Jamaica's starting (left) and reserve kits Adidas

This year's Reggae Boyz uniforms recapture the enchanting spirit that the Caribbean team presented to the world at the 1998 World Cup.

As well as the happy choice of colours and textures, there's also a touch of Bafana Bafana that only adds to the kits.

Olympic Celeste first-choice and reserve kits Nike/Selección Uruguaya

Another spectacle from La Celeste. The blue is very correct and very well valued in this Nike pattern, and the reserve is also impeccable.

The design is so raw that it makes Uruguay one of the favourites for the title.

Ecuador starting and reserve kits Marathon

Marathon has been making great shirts for Ecuador, and the new one is no exception.

The transverse stripe a la River Plate fits very well on the Tricolour's home shirt, while the horizontal stripe a la Boca Juniors on the reserve shirt looks great.

Venezuelan first team (left) and reserve kits Adidas

This is another solid piece of work from the Adidas-Venezuela partnership. You can't go wrong with a burgundy shirt, but they got it right with the reserve shirt in the colours of the flag.

One is retro and elegant, the other modern and cheerful.

Argentina first team (left) and reserves Adidas

Adidas didn't make it up and here we have another Albiceleste shirt to keep in the collection.

A point also for the reserve kit, which brings back Diego Maradona's navy blue.

Holder (left) and Panama reserves Reebok

The only Reebok kit in the ranking is a good one. The brand went all-in with red for the first team and white for the reserves, but the end result is sober and respectable. Reminiscent of Austria? A little.

Paraguay first team (left) and reserves Puma

The only Puma uniform on the list is an interesting one. Note that the German manufacturer usually gets it wrong with striped teams, but with the Paraguay national team they made an exception.

The reserve team? Well, that's best kept for pyjama wear.

Brazil first team (left) and reserves Nike

The Selecao's new kit is "love it or leave it", but we're sticking to the wall.

Well done for the return of the emblem in the centre and the oceanic pattern of the reserve shirt.

However, the yellow and green of the first team shirt still provoke a certain epilepsy.

Bolivia reserves and holders Kits Marathon

Average work by Marathon. It doesn't dazzle, but it doesn't scare either - just like the Bolivian team.

United States starter (left) and reserve Nike

As we know, since 1994 the Nike-USA partnership has alternated between producing something totally out of the box and something mega stylish.

There's no way to combine the two. And that's what they've tried - unsuccessfully - to do with the new collection.

Colombia starter (left) and reserve Adidas

Adidas may have got it right with the ultra-yellow away shirt with no allegories. But the dark reserve is a third uniform in the wrong place.

Mexico starter (left) and reserve Adidas

Thanks to Adidas, Mexico won't be playing in green at this Copa America.

The reserve shirt with Aztec illustrations is very pretty. However, the home shirt hides the green. Unacceptable.

Costa Rica starter (left) and reserve Adidas

This collection is controversial. There's no doubt that the quality has dropped compared to the unmissable uniform worn at the Qatar World Cup - made by New Balance.

Adidas' work was a bit gaudy and gave the team a club look. It could confuse the opposition.

Chile starter (left) and reserve Adidas

If you look hard enough, you'll find a star hidden on the chest of Chile's home shirt.

That's the only funny thing about La Roja's kits - otherwise, it's a generic model that Adidas found at the back of the shop and put the Chile symbol on top.

Canadian national team starter (left) and alternate Canada Soccer/Nike

The Canadian national team is still searching for an identity for its uniforms. Is it all red? Is it half blood red, half brown? Do they have stripes or Arsenal-style sleeves?

Not this time, Nike.

