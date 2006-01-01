Mexico coach Jaime Lozano says captain Edson Alvarez's injury a huge blow

Mexico captain Edson Alvarez's (26) potentially tournament-ending injury is a huge blow for the national team, coach Jaime Lozano said after Saturday's 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Copa America.

Alvarez, who plays for West Ham United in England and is one the most experienced players on the Mexican team, collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears in their Group B opener against Jamaica in Houston.

“We’re going to wait a couple of days to do some testing on him and to know well what he’s got going on,” Lozano said after the match. “He’s extremely important. He’s a leader, he understands the game well. He’s important on the pitch and in the locker room as well.

“You listen to him talk, he has a way with words and when he speaks you listen. This was a tough blow for all of us.”

Defender Cesar Montes told reporters: "It was extremely important to start on the right foot, always focussed, together, and (now) the only bad news is that our teammate suffered an injury that we hope is not serious and can return with us.

"(But) these situations are not simple, the doctor will have to evaluate to see if he can continue with us (for the rest of the tournament). For the group, he is the leader, a very important piece and it will be good to know his diagnosis in view of what is coming."

Jamaica play Ecuador in Las Vegas on Wednesday, while Mexico face Venezuela in Inglewood, California.