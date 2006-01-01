Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Jon Rahm eyes DP World Tour events despite LIV-related sanctions

Jon Rahm eyes DP World Tour events despite LIV-related sanctions

Rahm wants to maintain his Ryder Cup eligibility
Rahm wants to maintain his Ryder Cup eligibilityISAIAH VAZQUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Spain's Jon Rahm (29) wants to play three European golf events before the end of the year to maintain his Ryder Cup eligibility, but said on Wednesday he won't pay fines levied by the DP World Tour over his LIV golf participation.

The two-time major winner, who joined LIV Golf last December, is facing a deadline to pay the fines imposed by the DP World Tour on golfers who failed to obtain releases to play in the Saudi-backed league events that conflict with tour events.

As he prepared for the LIV Golf tournament in Chicago this week, Rahm said he hoped to play two events in his homeland - the Spanish Open and the Andalucia Masters - and in the Dunhill Links Championship.

But he acknowledged that he wasn't sure if he would be allowed to tee it up.

"We entered a long time ago,” Rahm said. “Whether they let me play or not is a different thing. I’m not a big fan of the fines. I think I’ve been outspoken about that.

"I don't intend to pay the fines and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen," he added.

"I've said many times, I don't go to the Spanish Open for the glory or anything else. I think it's my duty to Spanish golf to be there and I also want to play in Sotogrande."

There is an apparent avenue for Rahm to play, if he appeals the sanctions. LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton competed at the British Masters after appealing his sanctions, with the penalties to be resolved at a later date.

One person likely watching the situation closely is Luke Donald, who will captain Europe in next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

Rahm was one of Europe's star performers in their victory over the United States last year in Rome in the most recent edition of the biennial match play showdown.

Mentions
GolfJon Rahm
Related Articles
Relaxed USA will try to end European run at Solheim Cup
Jon Rahm aims to maintain Ryder Cup eligibility amid tight schedule
American Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for Presidents Cup
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy in contention at Irish Open after strong finish
Defending champions Europe take underdog mentality into Solheim Cup
Joaquin Niemann slams Presidents Cup ban on LIV players
Wallace takes play-off against Garcia-Heredia to win European Masters
LIV Golf set to begin 2025 season by playing in Riyadh for first time
Mike Weir adds Canadian flavour to Presidents Cup as US leave out Justin Thomas
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings