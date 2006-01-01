Jordan Spieth expects to be ready for start of PGA Tour 2025 season

Jordan Spieth (31) said he is progressing well following wrist surgery and expects to be ready for the start of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

"I think that by 2025, by Jan. 1 it's my goal to be tournament-ready," Spieth told Golfweek in a Q&A published on Monday. "And for me, that would be not just going out and seeing how it feels, you know, but expecting to play at my ceiling."

Sporting a cast on his left wrist in his first public appearance since his surgery, Spieth appeared at a fundraiser at Brookhaven Country Club just outside Dallas.

Spieth, 31, initially injured his wrist in 2023. He last competed in the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis in mid-August.

"I would say the No. 1 reason why I ended up getting it done was because it affects my way of life at home," he said. "Like when it would dislocate and I couldn't get it back in, it would happen when I'm getting my daughter out of the bath, I'm putting a sweatshirt on or it just so random that it was like, I didn't want it to continue, and it happened more and more.

"And it wasn't going to heal itself based on a number of different docs and scans and whatever. So it's just inevitable."

Spieth has three major wins and 13 overall victories on the PGA Tour, but none since the RBC Heritage in April 2022. He began the 2024 season with a third-place showing at The Sentry and tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open, but he had only one more top-10 the rest of the year while missing seven cuts.

Spieth did not earn entry into the 2025 season-opening tournament, The Sentry. He is, however, able to play in the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 9-12 at Waialae Country Club.