Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Spieth is set to take the place of McIlroy on the board
Spieth is set to take the place of McIlroy on the board
Reuters
Jordan Spieth (30) will serve the remainder of Rory McIlroy's (34) term as a player director on the PGA Tour's policy board.

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the change to tour members on Monday.

The term runs through the end of 2024. Spieth's selection was voted on by the five other player directors: Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

"With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory's term which expires at the end of 2024," Monahan wrote to members, according to an email obtained by Golf Channel.

"Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour's governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC Chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a Player Director."

McIlroy resigned last week, citing the time commitment as the biggest factor. He also acknowledged that the agreement between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which backs LIV Golf, over future cooperation affected his role on the board.

Spieth is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour with major victories at the Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015) and The Open Championship (2017).

Mentions
GolfSpieth JordanMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Europe surge to seven-point Ryder Cup lead with 3-1 foursomes win
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Show more
Golf
Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
Rising star Ludvig Aberg wins first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic
Yang beats Hataoka on 18th hole to clinch LPGA Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship by two shots
Aberg leads Cole by one heading into final round at PGA RSM Classic
Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
Matt Wallace leads DP World Tour Championship after history-making back nine
Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship
McIlroy tee shot lands on spectator's lap at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Most Read
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings