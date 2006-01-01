Katie Ledecky takes Olympic record but Australia win 4x200 freestyle

Katie Ledecky (27) became the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time but the US great had to settle for silver as Australia took the 4x200 metres freestyle relay gold at the Paris Games on Thursday.

China took the bronze.

Ledecky now has 13 Olympic medals, one more than compatriots Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin and Australia's Emma McKeon.

The Australian team of Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus finished in an Olympic record time of seven minutes 38.08 seconds at the La Defense Arena.

Jamie Perkins and Shayna Jack, who swam in the heats, also took gold.

The US finished 2.78 seconds behind with Ledecky putting in a fighting third leg to haul teammates Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden and Erin Gemmell up from third to second.