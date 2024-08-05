Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Kenya's Chebet wins women's 5,000 metres gold medal as Kipyegon disqualified

Kenya's Chebet wins women's 5,000 metres gold medal as Kipyegon disqualified

Updated
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet
Kenya's Beatrice ChebetReuters
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (24) won the gold medal in the women's Olympic 5,000 metres in a time of 14:28:56 on Monday.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon thought she had taken silver only to get disqualified after the race in dramatic fashion.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan was then promoted into second place, whilst Italy's Nadia Battocletti took the bronze medal.

Women's 5,000m final results
Women's 5,000m final resultsFlashscore

Chebet took the early lead and stayed grouped up with compatriots Kipyegon and Margaret Kipkemboi through much of the race, keeping her cool as Kipyegon and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay collided at the start of the penultimate lap.

Tokyo champion Hassan was in fifth place heading into the final 400 metres and dug deep to try to hang onto her Olympic crown but could not match the Kenyans' speed around the final turn.

Chebet hugged and cheered Kipyegon as the pair donned Kenyan flags to wild cheers from the packed house at the Stade de France.

It quickly became clear, however, that Kipyegon would not join her on the podium as her name disappeared from the results list and she was later marked disqualified, barring an appeal.

World champion Kipyegon was disqualified after a clash with Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay on the penultimate lap.

Asked about the status of a potential Kenyan appeal of the disqualification, World Athletics said "decision on hold".

"I am so sad for Faith and I hope justice will be done. Because Faith did not do anything bad," Chebet told reporters. "I think she will get it (the medal) in the end."

Hassan stood squinting at a monitor showing the results as Battocletti stood by in a confusing scene minutes after the race. "I'm happy for you guys - for me, I don't care," Hassan said.

The Dutchwoman will continue a gruelling Paris campaign with the 10,000m and marathon next on her agenda.

"It's my crazy thing, I just want to complete it. I know people have done (three events) before, but not in the 10,000 metres and marathon. I’m very curious," said Hassan.

"Could I podium? Could I even complete (the races)? I’m trying to fight with myself."

Mentions
AthleticsKipyegon FaithHassan SifanOlympic Games
Related Articles
When are Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinard Omanyala in Olympic action and how can you watch?
Arch-rivals Kerr and Ingebrigsten primed for 'vicious' clash in Olympic 1500m final
Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw to continue dominance
Show more
Athletics
Paris Olympics roundup: Hodgkinson wins 800m and Duplantis soars
Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominates to win pole vault gold with new world record
Updated
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson powers to 800 metre gold
Updated
American Valarie Allman wins second successive women's discus title
USA's Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold with closest finish in modern history
Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone stroll through Olympics 400m hurdles heats
100m champion Alfred starts bid for second leg of Olympic sprint double
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings