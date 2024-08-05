Kenya's Chebet wins women's 5,000 metres gold medal as Kipyegon disqualified

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (24) won the gold medal in the women's Olympic 5,000 metres in a time of 14:28:56 on Monday.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon thought she had taken silver only to get disqualified after the race in dramatic fashion.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan was then promoted into second place, whilst Italy's Nadia Battocletti took the bronze medal.

Women's 5,000m final results Flashscore

Chebet took the early lead and stayed grouped up with compatriots Kipyegon and Margaret Kipkemboi through much of the race, keeping her cool as Kipyegon and Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay collided at the start of the penultimate lap.

Tokyo champion Hassan was in fifth place heading into the final 400 metres and dug deep to try to hang onto her Olympic crown but could not match the Kenyans' speed around the final turn.

Chebet hugged and cheered Kipyegon as the pair donned Kenyan flags to wild cheers from the packed house at the Stade de France.

It quickly became clear, however, that Kipyegon would not join her on the podium as her name disappeared from the results list and she was later marked disqualified, barring an appeal.

World champion Kipyegon was disqualified after a clash with Ethiopian world record holder Gudaf Tsegay on the penultimate lap.

Asked about the status of a potential Kenyan appeal of the disqualification, World Athletics said "decision on hold".

"I am so sad for Faith and I hope justice will be done. Because Faith did not do anything bad," Chebet told reporters. "I think she will get it (the medal) in the end."

Hassan stood squinting at a monitor showing the results as Battocletti stood by in a confusing scene minutes after the race. "I'm happy for you guys - for me, I don't care," Hassan said.

The Dutchwoman will continue a gruelling Paris campaign with the 10,000m and marathon next on her agenda.

"It's my crazy thing, I just want to complete it. I know people have done (three events) before, but not in the 10,000 metres and marathon. I’m very curious," said Hassan.

"Could I podium? Could I even complete (the races)? I’m trying to fight with myself."