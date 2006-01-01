Advertisement
  Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1500m gold with emphatic performance

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1500m gold with emphatic performance

Kipyegon celebrates her record and win
Kipyegon celebrates her record and winReuters
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (30) won her third straight Olympic 1500 metres gold on Saturday, surging ahead of the pack to finish more than a second ahead of the field.

Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the all-time great middle-distance runners, becoming the first athlete to claim three successive Olympic 1,500m titles.

Her winning time of three minutes 51.29 seconds broke the Olympic record, and she collapsed to the track, hands on her head in disbelief, after crossing the finish line.

Australia's Jessica Hull took silver and Britain's Georgia Bell bronze as both found the strength to pass Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji on the home straight. Hull clocked 3:52.56 and Bell crossed in 3:52.61, a national record and four seconds quicker than her previous best time.

Kipyegon, who broke her own world record a month ago, spent much of the race in second place on the shoulder of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, but powered to the front with a lap to go and built an untouchable lead.

Tsegay, world champion over 10,000m, faded suddenly and fell back to cross the line last.

Mentions
KenyaOlympic GamesAthletics
Athletics
Electric USA soar to double 4x400m relay Olympic gold medals
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes amends to clinch 5000m gold
Updated
Emmanuel Wanyonyi extends Kenya's 800m domination with stunning gold
Updated
USA's Masai Russell wins Olympic women's 100m hurdles gold in photo finish
Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola storms to men's marathon gold as Eliud Kipchoge drops out
Updated
France aim to topple US basketball all-stars in heavyweight Olympic final
Paris Olympics roundup: Richardson stars in relay as Thiam seals three-peat
