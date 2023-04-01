Kiptum aiming to break two-hour barrier at Rotterdam Marathon in 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Kiptum aiming to break two-hour barrier at Rotterdam Marathon in 2024
Kiptum aiming to break two-hour barrier at Rotterdam Marathon in 2024
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after finishing in a world record time of 2:00:35 to win the Chicago Marathon at Grant Park
Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after finishing in a world record time of 2:00:35 to win the Chicago Marathon at Grant Park
Reuters
Kelvin Kiptum (24) has enjoyed a remarkable 2023, breaking the men's marathon world record, and the Kenyan now wants to run the first sub-two-hour marathon in Rotterdam next April.

In October, running in just his third marathon, Kiptum took 34 seconds off the previous record in winning the Chicago Marathon in two hours and 35 seconds. He also won the London Marathon in April in 2:01:25, which at the time was the second-fastest time ever for a marathon.

When asked what was next in his sights, Kiptum told Gazzetta dello Sport: "It's already known, the Rotterdam Marathon on April 14.

"I would like to grow further, and so, inevitably, break the barrier."

Kiptum has his reasons for choosing Rotterdam as his next marathon.

"The organisation is linked to my management," Kiptum said.

"In 2022 I was supposed to run it, to make my debut but a slight injury stopped me. This will be the right time."

The intense training involved to chase these records means Kiptum sees his family only once a week during these periods.

"It's a choice made in full conscience, in agreement with my wife, to focus 100% on my goals," he said.

One of those goals will be to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and Kiptum is one of 10 pre-selected for the Kenyan team.

"There are three places and I want to be there," Kiptum said.

"As a team we will collaborate, but then everyone looks out for themselves. I could also aim for the Tokyo 2025 World Championships, I saw the race in Budapest which fascinated me."

For now, Kiptum's training and thoughts all lead to Rotterdam, and the dream of becoming the first athlete to ever run the marathon in under two hours.

"I'll go there to run fast, the course is ideal and the crowds in the streets push you to give your best. I would love to be a part of the rich history of this marathon.

"If the preparation goes in the right direction, with peaks of 270 kilometres per week, and the weather conditions permit, I will go for it."

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Study shows online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
Russia still banned, but 'things change' says World Athletics President Coe
Show more
Athletics
Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years, stripped of European medal
President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics will 'welcome' neutral Russia and Belarus athletes
Athletes risk becoming 'Russian propaganda' after IOC decision, Ukrainian sportsman says
Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light
Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals
Most Read
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings